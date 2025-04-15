Auxiliary cop arrested in construction site payroll robbery

Protest at Grand Hyatt site after payroll robbery

(CNS): An auxiliary police constable has been arrested in connection with a robbery of the payroll of a construction site on Eastern Avenue, George Town, last November. The RCIPS said the 28-year-old man from East End was suspended from duty following his arrest on Friday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit robbery.

The man has been granted bail as investigations continue. He is the second person to be arrested in relation to the armed heist. A 30-year-old man from West Bay was arrested in December and also remains on bail as the inquiry continues.

The robbery took place at about 3:50pm on Monday, 18 November, in the parking lot of 454 Commercial Centre on Eastern Avenue. A man was held up by three masked men, one of whom was armed with a firearm, and robbed of a cell phone and around $300,000 in cash, which was meant to pay construction workers on the Hyatt hotel project on the West Bay Road.

The men then fled the scene in a Honda CR-V. Police found the stolen cell phone and the suspected getaway vehicle shortly after the heist and arrested the first man several weeks later.