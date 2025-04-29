Activists make final bid for ‘no’ to cruise pier

Swimmers and divers push for ‘no’ vote on cruise berthing question

(CNS): After six years campaigning against a cruise dock in George Town, CPR Cayman and other activists are making an all-out final push to persuade voters that cruise berthing facilities will be a disaster for the country and there are many more ways of improving the cruise sector. At the weekend, activists held a solidarity swim-dive in partnership with Eden Rock, celebrating some of Cayman’s incredible remaining reefs right at the heart of the harbour, all of which are at risk from berthing infrastructure.

Around 150 people took part to show their opposition to the proposal to build cruise infrastructure in the unique harbour. Not only would a cruise dock be an environmental catastrophe, the activists from numerous non-profit and environmental groups believe it would be an economic timebomb and create an unsustainable impact on the existing attractions as well as the local infrastructure with no guarantees that it will help preserve the jobs and businesses that the UPM government claims are being lost.

Katrina Jurn of CPR said Eden Rock, one of our most famous dive sites, would be significantly impacted by a cruise berthing facility.

“Cayman’s marine environment is a foundation of our tourism identity. The scale of dredging needed for a cruise port would cause long-term, irreversible harm to our delicate harbour reefs. The construction period would negatively impact existing tourism businesses and community wellbeing from increased traffic congestion,” she warned.

“In the absence of any data-driven cost-benefit analysis showing the need for a cruise berth, it is clear from the community’s response to our public education campaign for the referendum that public sentiment is still strongly against giving government a green light for cruise berthing infrastructure, particularly given the lack of information from the government.”

Before the swim, local photographer Courtney Platt, who has documented beautiful underwater images of the harbour for years, gave a new video presentation that showed the potential impact, risks and concerns of having a cruise port on the reefs.

Ruby Stafford, Eden Rock’s manager, said it was impossible to overstate the privilege Eden Rock has had since 1986 to support thousands of snorkellers and divers with their experiences in Cayman’s underwater paradise.

“We support tourism every day and love our cruise visitors and stayover guests,” she said. “We also understand the potential detrimental impact our marine life could face with dredging to build a cruise port, and we know what’s at stake if the island loses this pristine coastline.”

Stafford added that the dive shop was happy to host the solidarity swim ahead of voters sharing their input on the referendum.

“Just as founding generations who settled in the Cayman Islands before us established a lifelong relationship and respect for the sea, we now have the critical responsibility to ensure generations that follow will have the same respectful access to our beautiful underwater backyard,” Stafford said.

“We know why so many people love being here, beneath the surface with thriving coral reefs and colourful marine life, and we want to do what we can to ensure it continues to be available to everyone.”

The need to protect the harbour was echoed by many young people who took part in the solidarity swim. Connor Childs, one of the Eden Rock event organisers and a Sustainable Cayman Ambassador, said the event was a tremendous success, reinforcing the powerful message that George Town’s natural heritage is worth fighting for.

“Visitors don’t come to the Cayman Islands for concrete and cruise crowds,” he said. “They come for our pristine waters and marine life. Protecting the reef safeguards not just the environment but the tourism industry that so many Caymanians depend on. A ‘no’ vote is a vote to preserve both livelihoods and nature.”

Oceanographer Dr Sylvia Earle’s organisation, Mission Blue, called on people to protect George Town Harbour, which in 2019 was a designated Hope Spot — a special area of the ocean recognised globally by the organisation as critical to the health of the marine environment. It was recognised for its vibrant coral reefs, thriving marine life, historic shipwrecks, and cultural significance.



“The time to act is now,” Mission Blue said in a statement sent to Sustainable Cayman. “The George Town Hope Spot in the Cayman Islands is a special place, scientifically recognised as important to ocean health… The Hope Spot became official after a destructive port project was successfully halted, but now it faces a renewed threat. We must stand firm once more to prevent the devastating impacts this port development would have on this incredible Hope Spot,” the global non-profit added.

Six years after CPR Cayman secured enough signatures to trigger a constitutional people-initiated referendum, which the PPM-led administration attempted to hijack, the people will be going to the polls tomorrow to tell the government directly for the first time how they feel, not about a specific project, but the concept of berthing facilities.

CPR believes that the question is vague and ambiguous and nothing like their original goal to have the people vote on an actual project with full disclosure on plans, costs and environmental impact. Nevertheless, a ‘no’ vote will force the government to rethink the cruise model and create a more sustainable product to fit these islands for now and in the future.