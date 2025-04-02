2025 sees early peak in cruise and stay-over guests

Cruise ship in George Town

(CNS): Despite claims by the pro-cruise port lobby and Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan that Cayman must have cruise berthing facilities to reverse the current decline in the number of ships visiting here, the latest statistics from the Department of Tourism show that cruise arrivals were up 22% in February compared to last year. In the first two months of 2025, cruise arrivals were up 15.2% from last year, with well over 310,000 cruisers visiting Cayman at the start of the year.

After a record-breaking start to 2025 for stayover guests, the air arrival numbers for February were also higher than last year by almost three thousand guests, even though 2024 was a leap year and therefore had one additional day.

Overall, stay-over guests increased by 7.4% across the first two months of this year, with almost 86,000 guests staying at least one night on these islands — the best figures since Cayman’s record-breaking year of 2019, when the islands welcomed over half a million stay-over visitors.

Since then, the world and the tourism sector have faced COVID-19 and surging global inflation. While the regional tourism picture is mixed, there is no doubt that Cayman is attracting a fair share of the existing market, even in the cruise sector, calling into question the exiting government’s goal to build a costly, damaging cruise berthing facility, most likely in the George Town Harbour.

“February’s numbers show that we are on pace for growth in 2025, and we anticipate a strong Q1 for visitation and accompanying revenue from Tourism Accommodation Taxes,” Bryan said.

The majority of guests came from the United States, with the headcount of US visitors increasing 7.4% when compared to February 2024, mostly as a result of an increase in airlift.

There was also a strong growth in visitors from Canada in February — a total of 4,151, up about 10% from last year. Officials said this increase in visitors for January and February came on the heels of the tourism department’s investment in Canada, including a national advertising campaign and a weeklong broadcast partnership with Breakfast Television, the number one morning show in Canada, at the end of last year.

Arrivals from the UK and Ireland in February increased by 5.2%, with British Airways flight capacity from London Heathrow remaining consistent. The number of visitors from Europe was down by 14.9% compared to the same period in 2024, but that was partially offset by a 10.8% increase in visitors from Latin America due to a notable increase in visitors from Argentina.