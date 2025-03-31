Work permits climbed to almost 38k at end of 2024

(CNS): The number of work permit holders in Cayman has increased to new highs again, according to figures from Work Force Residency Cayman. In December, there were 37,909 active permits for jobs across the board, from accountants to yoga instructors, the highest ever recorded. The most recent published figures from the Economics and Statistics Office, based on the 2024 Spring Labour Force Survey, showed that the local workforce is made up of 62,743 people.

If that increased through the rest of last year, it’s possible that expatriates now make up the largest percentage of workers in the country’s history.

The size of the labour force reflects the Cayman Islands’ rapidly growing population, and the number of work permit holders is likely to have passed 38,000 in the three months since the start of 2025. But the proportion of foreign workers, now estimated to be over 60%, has never been so high, even as there are still estimated to be around 1,300 unemployed Caymanians, and at least 600 local people claim they are currently under-employed.

The rise in the proportion of foreign workers in relation to locals is also a reflection of the increasing ability of employers to secure permits even when local people are looking for work.

The immigration system’s failings, from the starting point of temporary permits all the way through to status grants, are a major element of this current election cycle. Every party and candidate has identified immigration as a priority, but even when solutions have been offered, they came with few details, though most talked about the need for enforcement.

Candidates have also been debating which area of the issue should be addressed first. Some believe the problem will be resolved by stopping status grants to anyone other than by descent or marriage, while others believe the abuse of temporary work permits should be the priority.

The UPM minority government released a discussion white paper just before the parliament was prorogued ahead of the election. While there is an open invitation to people to comment on the document, the government did not offer any real explanation or public education campaign about it.

Labour Minister Dwayne Seymour recently walked back his support for one of the main elements of the white paper — introducing a year-long rollover for permit holders seeking to change jobs — as a result of feedback from the business community.

The document has also been criticised for not proposing more major changes for specific problem areas, like the one currently associated with the permanent residency points system.

However, it is clear that the new government will have major issues to deal with, such as assisting poorly paid, under- and unemployed local people in the face of continued demand for cheap overseas labour. It will also have to decide how to award residency and ultimately status to the growing number of foreign workers seeking to stay while maintaining the Cayman Islands’ cultural identity.

Another popular policy being put forward by various candidates is the need to introduce a moratorium on permits for particular jobs, such as realtors, human resource staff, delivery drivers and some front-facing tourism positions, to keep them for Caymanians only. According to the WORC figures, there are currently more than 80 people working in human resources on permits, 168 food delivery drivers and 37 real estate sales agents on valid permits.

However, the sectors employing the most foreign workers are now those who are working in some form of commercial cleaning work, such as janitors and kitchen helpers, and the various jobs in the construction sector. Thousands of permits are now issued for construction, which was once a sector that predominately employed local workers on decent wages.

However, as wages have declined across the sector, the number of Caymanians working in the sector has also declined, even though part of the reason given by politicians to allow unconstrained development has been because it provides work for locals.

But as that is no longer the case, it raises the fundamental question of why Cayman continues to employ foreign workers to build property being bought by foreign owners, while over-development is destroying the natural environment and changing the landscape beyond recognition.