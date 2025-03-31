Work permits climbed to almost 38k at end of 2024
(CNS): The number of work permit holders in Cayman has increased to new highs again, according to figures from Work Force Residency Cayman. In December, there were 37,909 active permits for jobs across the board, from accountants to yoga instructors, the highest ever recorded. The most recent published figures from the Economics and Statistics Office, based on the 2024 Spring Labour Force Survey, showed that the local workforce is made up of 62,743 people.
If that increased through the rest of last year, it’s possible that expatriates now make up the largest percentage of workers in the country’s history.
The size of the labour force reflects the Cayman Islands’ rapidly growing population, and the number of work permit holders is likely to have passed 38,000 in the three months since the start of 2025. But the proportion of foreign workers, now estimated to be over 60%, has never been so high, even as there are still estimated to be around 1,300 unemployed Caymanians, and at least 600 local people claim they are currently under-employed.
The rise in the proportion of foreign workers in relation to locals is also a reflection of the increasing ability of employers to secure permits even when local people are looking for work.
The immigration system’s failings, from the starting point of temporary permits all the way through to status grants, are a major element of this current election cycle. Every party and candidate has identified immigration as a priority, but even when solutions have been offered, they came with few details, though most talked about the need for enforcement.
Candidates have also been debating which area of the issue should be addressed first. Some believe the problem will be resolved by stopping status grants to anyone other than by descent or marriage, while others believe the abuse of temporary work permits should be the priority.
The UPM minority government released a discussion white paper just before the parliament was prorogued ahead of the election. While there is an open invitation to people to comment on the document, the government did not offer any real explanation or public education campaign about it.
Labour Minister Dwayne Seymour recently walked back his support for one of the main elements of the white paper — introducing a year-long rollover for permit holders seeking to change jobs — as a result of feedback from the business community.
The document has also been criticised for not proposing more major changes for specific problem areas, like the one currently associated with the permanent residency points system.
However, it is clear that the new government will have major issues to deal with, such as assisting poorly paid, under- and unemployed local people in the face of continued demand for cheap overseas labour. It will also have to decide how to award residency and ultimately status to the growing number of foreign workers seeking to stay while maintaining the Cayman Islands’ cultural identity.
Another popular policy being put forward by various candidates is the need to introduce a moratorium on permits for particular jobs, such as realtors, human resource staff, delivery drivers and some front-facing tourism positions, to keep them for Caymanians only. According to the WORC figures, there are currently more than 80 people working in human resources on permits, 168 food delivery drivers and 37 real estate sales agents on valid permits.
However, the sectors employing the most foreign workers are now those who are working in some form of commercial cleaning work, such as janitors and kitchen helpers, and the various jobs in the construction sector. Thousands of permits are now issued for construction, which was once a sector that predominately employed local workers on decent wages.
However, as wages have declined across the sector, the number of Caymanians working in the sector has also declined, even though part of the reason given by politicians to allow unconstrained development has been because it provides work for locals.
But as that is no longer the case, it raises the fundamental question of why Cayman continues to employ foreign workers to build property being bought by foreign owners, while over-development is destroying the natural environment and changing the landscape beyond recognition.
Download the WORC statistics on work permits by occupation, as of 6 December 2024.
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Local News
There will always be unemployables in almost every society. Drug and alcohol addiction, mental illness and bad soft skills for many unemployables will always be in the count.
mate… you cannot be this naive to believe that the reason nearly 50% of the workforce is on work permits is because of unemployable drug addicts and mental patients.
There is an Old saying. You can lead a horse to water but you can’t make them drink it. There are several people that have the ability to drink the water and live like the expats. They refuse to show up to work our just insist its not enough money for them to live.
And I would imagine that a substantial number of people on work permits are also drug addicts and untreated mental patients.
To 6:26am: Caymanians return home with degrees and it takes them two years to find employment in their field (if they ever do). It is not a matter of blaming expats; it is a matter of companies headed by expats not making an effort to recruit qualified Caymanians so they can gain the required experience.
Just here to read all the comments hating on the foreign workers. All those 80 human resources employees when there are Caymanians out of work? Yeah all those people who left school with no qualifications and have never been able to hold down a job…they should be given those human resources positions and the expats thrown off the island. That will fix the problems!
Same with all those foreign doctors and nurses – throw them off the island and give their jobs to the unemployed Caymanians – they deserve them!
Most of the problem we have in Cayman is that the majority if not all the politicians have side hustles through family members and friends. Therefore, the bigger the work permits that are granted, the bigger the cut is for them. We know this and as usual, nothing is done.
Sell out. Shame on you all.
Caymanians have been sold the idea that expats and work permit holders are the problem—but that’s not the full truth. Meanwhile, the real issue goes mostly unspoken: the Cayman Islands Government has become heavily dependent on work permits as a revenue stream.
It’s easy to blame foreigners, but that’s just a distraction. The real question is: where are the solutions? I don’t hear anyone running for office talking seriously about building new, sustainable industries that would give Caymanians long-term opportunities.
If you truly care about the future of Caymanians, then stop pushing the narrative that expats are the root of all our problems. Get up, step up, and start working to create industries that empower Caymanians—because real leadership means building something better, not just pointing fingers.
2% unemployment (1300 unemployed / a workforce of 62743) anywhere else in the world is more than acceptable. In a realistic world, skills and needs don’t align for 0% unemployment.
Unfortunately a good number of Caymanians might be unemployed because in some sectors, employers would rather have low wage work permit holders than those with the full freedom to move as they please.
Revenue from permit fees, accordingly to logic, must be at an all time high. With more people comes more consumption and more duty. Higher revenue year after year is a tough habit to give up.
In the face of an unsustainable situation, our next set of MPs are going to have to make hard decisions to create a sustainable future for immigration forget the rest of the issues facing our nation.
In 2017, CIG paid Ritch & Connolly $312,000 for a report detailing the legal issues of granting PR. This report was kept secret despite numerous attempts by the media to get it released. Nothing has changed to date.
We’re less than a month until election day.
Don’t forget the couple thousand surplus workers at CIG. If you know the right person a job in Gov’t is basically a handout for life.
They need to put a moratorium on Trade and Business licenses for Janitorial companies asap. Everyone has one these days. It’s ridiculous. All these companies are doing is bringing in slave labour. They cannot survive on 6.00 per hour so what do you think they are going to do? They need to limit the amount of status grants and permanent residencies. They also need to stop foreigners coming in and buying land. They need to change the point system and take out owning land for points as now they have priced the Caymanians out of owning any kind of land it is too expensive. But all I listed will not happen. That’s how it goes I guess.
Don’t forget to mention all of these Landscaping or Gardening companies too.
31@5:17pm -Car rental companies too. But it’ll ever happen. Our CIG is funded in fees, Work Permits for sale, T&B Permits for sale, anything for sale!!
it is a travesty to call Seymour Labor Minister. A man who does not have the acumen to understsnd the issues and only seeks to find ways to put on shows should never be allowed in the HOUSE OF PARLIAMENT, Talk about self serving, vicious. avaricious, dont care politician hmm whistle, somebody needs to before its too late.
These janitorial companies are slavers. They charge the client $16-25 an hour, then pay their employees $6 and assign them 12-15 hour days! It is disgraceful. Knowing that reality, we cannot—should not—condone it.