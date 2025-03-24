Woman arrested for murder after man killed with block

Silburn’s body was found behind a local grocery store

(CNS): Police are investigating a murder after Lincoln Silburn (63) from George Town was found dead at around 4:20am on Sunday. Silburn’s body was discovered by police officers who attended the scene behind Uncle Clem’s grocery store on Mary Street. The RCIPS has not released any details about how Silburn was murdered, but according to unconfirmed social media reports, he was killed when he was hit with a brick thrown at him during a dispute. Police have arrested a 33-year-old Bodden Town woman on suspicion of his murder.

RCIPS detectives investigating the first murder of 2025 said the public could expect to see an increased police presence in the area. Police are asking witnesses to come forward and assist with the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the RCIPS Major Incident Room (MIR) at 649-2930.

Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via caymancrimestoppers.com.