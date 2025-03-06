Welcome gets ten years for home invasion

Roland Welcome

(CNS): Roland Welcome (33) was sentenced Tuesday to a decade behind bars, having been found guilty of a violent home-invasion last year. However, his time in HMP Northward is likely to be much longer as he is also awaiting sentence for a more recent conviction for conspiracy to murder Sven Connor. Welcome failed to appear in court and remained in his cell at the prison while the court passed sentence for the aggravated burglary, in which Welcome had broken into the home of a female bartender armed with a machete.

In November 2023, Welcome had been at the Eastern Star Bar in East End. Later that night, he broke into the home of a woman who had been working in the bar and forced himself into her bedroom. He then placed a large rusty machete against her throat and demanded cash from the bar.

The woman told him she did not have the bar money, but because he continued to insist and threaten her, she gave him $300. Before he left, Welcome had threatened the woman not to contact the police, saying he knew who she was and where she lived.

Based on the circumstances of the case and previous sentences given for similar offences, the judge sentenced him to ten years in prison.

However, Welcome was recently convicted of being part of a conspiracy to murder Sven Connor at his home in East End. Although he was not one of the men who opened fire through a window at Connor’s home as he lay in his bed, he was caught on CCTV with the gunmen seconds before and after the shooting on the next door property.

Following his arrest, Welcome admitted he was the man on the footage, but claimed he had been coerced by the others to act as lookout. He was convicted alongside one of the shooters, Antascio Rankine (30), for conspiracy to murder. Both Rankine and Welcome are scheduled to be sentenced in that case next month.