WB condo block faces hundreds of objections

Artist’s rendition of Heritage Holdings proposed development in West Bay

(CNS): An application for a luxury condo development in the heart of West Bay has been met with dozens of official objections and widespread opposition throughout the district, documented on a petition with over 200 signatures. The CI$32 million project scheduled to be heard by the CPA today is for twelve apartments, 32 parking spaces, storage, a pool, a gym and a generator on just over half an acre at Heritage Square.

The lot is currently home to a small collection of shops, which will be destroyed, as well as one of the district’s most famous local restaurants and a heritage museum, which would both be completely dwarfed by the proposed project.

The application by Heritage Holdings is for the development to be built in a neighbourhood commercial zone. The lot is adjacent to critical turtle nesting habitat along Boggy Sand Beach and is, therefore, the subject of a directive from the DoE to lessen the impact on the iconic marine creatures.

It also falls within the historical overlay zone in the district and will require a number of waivers, given the zoning, proximity to the road and density of the proposed project. The planning department has also raised concerns about the loss of retail space in the district.

Planning regulations allow residential projects in a neighbourhood commercial zone, though not on the ground floor. In other words, apartments over a shop are allowed. However, in this case, the developer wants to cater to the luxury condo market, and the project doesn’t include retail units.

The regulations also allow for residential development if this is to replace or redevelop an existing property. However, while there was a house on that lot, that was more than 20 years ago. Aerial photography from 2004 shows that the house had gone by then. As a result, the planning department has questioned whether the proposal meets the intent of regulations and if it is appropriate to allow condos on all three floors as proposed.

In its own notes to the CPA, the planning department raised concerns about the loss of retail space for the district as the retail properties in Heritage Square would have to be demolished.

“The loss of commercial space at a busy intersection will negatively impact the whole district and is especially important as there is a lack of Neighbourhood Commercial zoning in the immediate area,” the DoP said. “The chance and likelihood of introducing new commercial uses in residential areas of West Bay will be difficult as uses are long established.”

Despite being next door to the Four Winds gas stations, the luxury condo project will be marketed towards wealthy overseas buyers. It comes at a time when the unbridled development and gentrification of the district’s coastline is a major campaign issue in the current election.

This application not only adds to the problem of West Bay’s excessive overdevelopment but will take away shops and overshadow the much-loved restaurant and the local heritage museum.

The official objectors have noted a long list of issues with the condo project and the significant change it will have on this neighbourhood shopping area. However, a major concern of the objectors and the wider district opposition is how the CPA continues to argue that the developers’ right to develop across Grand Cayman takes precedence over everything.

Because of this, the board is bending and waiving the rules to enable profit over the concerns and needs of the community.