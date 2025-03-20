Wanted burglar suspect caught after break-in at BT church

Luis Soler

(CNS): Luis Abel Soler (25) from George Town, who was wanted by the RCIPS, has been arrested and taken into custody after he was arrested Tuesday morning following a burglary at a church on Bodden Town Road in the heart of the district. The report was made as the break-in was happening, but when police arrived, the burglar had fled on foot. Armed with his description, the officers saw the suspect running towards Coe Wood Beach and gave chase, apprehending and detaining him nearby.

Police confirmed the arrested man was Soler, who had been wanted by police for breaching court bail and for questioning in relation to other burglaries.

The RCIPS issued a call for the public’s help in finding Soler on 7 March after he had jumped bail.

–