Victim critical after GT stabbing, one man arrested

(CNS): Police have opened an investigation after a man was stabbed and left on the street in the early hours of Saturday morning. In the latest incident of weekend violence in central George Town police have arrested a 47-year-old man from West Bay on suspicion of Grievous Bodily Harm in connection with the assault that took place, officers believe, at the junction of Mary Street and Shedden Road at around 2am today. The wounded man is currently in hospital in a critical condition with life-threatening injuries.

Police said that they and the other emergency responders were dispatched by the 9-1-1 Communications Centre to Mary Street following a report about the stabbing. When they arrived the police found a man with multiple lacerations. He was taken to the hospital, where he remains. Preliminary investigations suggested the stabbing occurred near the junction of Mary Street and Shedden.

The man who was arrested remains in police custody. No other details have been released.

Detectives urged anyone with information to contact the George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Cayman Crime Stoppers website.