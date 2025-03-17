Vandals take aim at anti-littering road-side signs

(CNS): The tourism ministry said that four signs erected along the West Bay Road to promote an anti-littering campaign have been vandalised. Officials condemned the “criminal destruction of public signage” and warned the vandals that anyone caught engaging in such illegal activity will face the fullest extent of the law. These signs were erected by the Beautification Task Force during the ministry-led campaign.



According to a press release, the signs are meant to remind both residents and visitors of the importance of keeping our beaches and green spaces clean and beautiful for all to enjoy. Their destruction serves no logical purpose and is an act of senseless damage to public property, the ministry stated. Under the Penal Code, anyone who willfully and unlawfully destroys, damages, or defaces property belonging to another commits an offence and is liable on conviction to a fine or imprisonment.

“The Ministry of Tourism and the Beautification Task Force will not stand by while public property is

intentionally destroyed,” said Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan. “It’s very disheartening to know that

someone has intentionally destroyed signs that are meant to be a reminder of what is expected from

everyone who uses our public spaces.”

Anyone with information regarding this vandalism is asked to report it to the RCIPS anonymous tip hotline at 949-7777. Officials said public cooperation is essential in helping to maintain the integrity and cleanliness of our islands.