Unlucky for some, JOCC becomes PPM’s 13th candidate

(CNS): Premier Juliana O’Connor-Connolly finally revealed that she has reconsidered her retirement and answered the “call of her people” to run for office yet again. O’Connor-Connolly has rejoined the Progressive fold and party chair Sir Alden McLaughlin announced her return to the hustings at the party conference Saturday night after he said she had made her decision just this morning. The premier confirmed her much anticipated candidacy via an audio message from Cayman Brac.

The announcement came shortly after McLaughlin revealed Delmira Bodden as their 12th candidate who also joined the party this weekend and will be running on the Progressives ticket in East End. But with no one campaigning for the Progressives in West Bay, in Moses Kirkconnell’s former seat of Cayman Brac West and Little Cayman or in Bodden Town West there are still six ‘vacancies’ on the PPM platform.

McLaughlin made a random, and what he said was a clarion call for “any good candidates” whose vision aligns with the Progressives to call him, or the party leader Joey Hew.

Check Back to the CNS Election Section Sunday for more from the conference and the Progressive’s bid to win the majority at the election.