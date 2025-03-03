Two guns and drugs haul seized in three different busts

Police on patrol in George Town (RCIPS social media)

(CNS): Police seized two illegal guns and a large quantity of drugs and arrested six people following three different busts over the weekend. The first was on Friday afternoon at around 1:30 after officers signalled for a vehicle to pull over on the Linford Pierson Highway, but the driver failed to stop and sped off toward George Town. He then tried to veer off the road into a construction site but crashed into a fence.

After getting out of the car,, he fled on foot but was quickly caught by the police officers, who searched the car and found a large but undisclosed quantity of ganja. The driver, a 40-year-old man from West Bay, was arrested for drug-related offences as well as multiple traffic violations committed in the presence of the officers.

Then at around 10:00pm on Friday, officers executed a search warrant at a home in the North Sound Estates, Newlands, and found a loaded handgun. A 33-year-old man and an 18-year-old woman, both from the district, were arrested on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm.

In the early hours of Saturday morning, police officers on patrol in the centre of George Town checking local bars on Eastern Avenue had cause to search two vehicles parked outside a bar. In one of them they found a loaded handgun and in the second an undisclosed quantity of cocaine and ganja.

Two men, aged 34 and 30, both from George Town, were arrested on suspicion of possession of an unlicensed firearm. A 51-year-old woman from West Bay was also arrested on suspicion of possession and consumption of cocaine and ganja.

All six of the individuals arrested during the three busts remain in police custody as the investigations continue. Police said they remain committed to removing illegal guns and drugs from the streets and encourages the public to report any suspicious activity.

Anyone with information is urged to call George Town Police Station at 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through the Cayman Crime Stoppers website.





