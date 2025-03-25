Tourism ‘ideas’ grants given out to 14 applicants

Mural on the waterfront, Grand Cayman

(CNS): A scheme to hand out as much as $50,000 to people who came up with new innovative tourism attractions or businesses has seen 14 of the more than 100 applicants receive a government grant to turn their ideas into a reality. The tourism ministry issued an invitation to the public last September, and a release said that the successful applicants submitted a variety of business concepts in areas such as app development, culinary arts, watersports, art and crafts and traditional music and entertainment.

On the campaign trail, several candidates have made suggestions about giving grants to people with new business ideas to promote Cayman’s untapped entrepreneurial spirit. However, the government already gives out various grants for small businesses. The release said the grant for tourism ideas will be continuing, and a new application cycle is expected to be opened shortly.

The Visitor Experience Development Grant Programme (VEDGP) was launched by the Ministry of Tourism to diversify the range of tourism experiences available to cruise and stayover visitors in the Cayman Islands. It provides grants of up to $50,000 for small and micro-tourism business development, supporting entrepreneurs with money and access to training and market research data from the Department of Tourism, the release said.

A total of 110 applications were received over the six-week submission period, which was followed by a structured, formal evaluation process of each of the applications. A financial and technical assessment was then completed by the Cayman Islands Centre for Business Development (CICBD), and the top applicants proceeded to the final round in which they were scored by a panel from the tourism ministry and the DoT.

The 14 successful applicants each received various amounts of up to $50,000. They are now being monitored and evaluated by the ministry to help them progress their business and attraction ideas.

Cayman continues to struggle with the problem of providing things for cruise passengers to do, as beach facilities and access have dwindled due to the overdevelopment of the coastline, and cruise lines have complained about the lack of attractions.