Tipped garbage may have caused Brac dump blaze

Dump fire on Cayman Brac, March 2025

(CNS): Government officials said Tuesday evening that the fire at the Cayman Brac landfill that afternoon had been brought under control without causing injury to anyone or damage to property. When Department of Environmental Health (DEH) staff saw the smoke and open flames, they called the Cayman Islands Fire Service, and crews arrived to begin extinguishing the blaze.

The firefighters worked throughout the day and night to bring the fire under control and by Wednesday morning it was reduced, though some smoke was still coming from the site. The DEH are still working to place cover materials over the affected areas to reduce this impact further. Officials said the cause of the fire has not been confirmed but they suspect that recent tipped materials ignited.

Residents downwind of the landfill were advised to keep their doors and windows closed and to limit outside activities in areas while smoke persists. The landfill was closed yesterday while damping down and covering took place. The DEH asked for the public’s patience until further updates are provided.