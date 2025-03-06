Tipped garbage may have caused Brac dump blaze
(CNS): Government officials said Tuesday evening that the fire at the Cayman Brac landfill that afternoon had been brought under control without causing injury to anyone or damage to property. When Department of Environmental Health (DEH) staff saw the smoke and open flames, they called the Cayman Islands Fire Service, and crews arrived to begin extinguishing the blaze.
The firefighters worked throughout the day and night to bring the fire under control and by Wednesday morning it was reduced, though some smoke was still coming from the site. The DEH are still working to place cover materials over the affected areas to reduce this impact further. Officials said the cause of the fire has not been confirmed but they suspect that recent tipped materials ignited.
Residents downwind of the landfill were advised to keep their doors and windows closed and to limit outside activities in areas while smoke persists. The landfill was closed yesterday while damping down and covering took place. The DEH asked for the public’s patience until further updates are provided.
Category: Local News
While the latest fire at the Cayman Brac dump appears to have gained a lot of attention from the public, we are reminded that the Cayman Brac dump has caught fire countless times over the years. Quite often the acrid toxic smoke affects the other side of the island to the point of inducing nausea and breathing problems if the wind is from any southerly direction. I cannot even begin to imagine living in close proximity to the dump.
OfReg is reported to be citing FLOW for potentially hazardous conditions associated with cellular towers, but nothing has been done about the ages-old problem of Cayman Brac’s Mini Mount Trashmore and the poisons that originate from it. While structurally unsound towers falling on people is a potential threat, the issue of dump fires and pollutants is actual, continual, and a real danger to people exposed to the smoke, particulate matter, toxins, and biohazards emitted by the dump.
It is utterly appalling that successive governments have failed to give this issue proper attention.
The many health and environmental effects posed by garbage dump fires and the continuous release of harmful substances from waste decomposition are very dire problems that must be taken seriously by the Cayman Islands government and health officials, and the general public. Fires and decomposition of waste generate hazardous pollutants that are known to have serious consequences for human health, including carcinogenic and genetic effects.
When a landfill or garbage dump catches fire, an array of toxic materials is released into the air. The combustion of waste materials—including plastics, chemicals, metals, and organic matter—generates pollutants that can cause acute and chronic health effects.
Key hazards include:
–Particulate Matter
Fine and ultrafine particles are inhaled deeply into the lungs and can enter the bloodstream, exacerbating respiratory diseases such as asthma, bronchitis, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Long-term exposure is linked to cardiovascular diseases and increased mortality rates.
–Dioxins and Furans
Highly toxic compounds formed from the burning of plastics, especially those containing chlorine (e.g., PVC plastic materials). These are quite well known carcinogens that increase the risk of cancers such as lymphoma, lung, and liver cancer. They also cause immune system suppression, reproductive harm, and are known causes of developmental disorders in children.
–Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs)
Benzene, toluene, formaldehyde, and styrene are released from burning synthetic materials. Benzene is a known carcinogen linked to leukemia and genetic mutations. VOC exposure causes headaches, dizziness, neurological disorders, and respiratory irritation.
–Polycyclic Aromatic Hydrocarbons (PAHs)
Formed from the incomplete combustion of organic material. Several PAHs, such as benzo-(a)-pyrene, are carcinogenic and contribute to lung, bladder, and skin cancers. PAHs also pose risks of DNA damage, leading to potential genetic mutations and birth defects.
–Heavy Metals (e.g., Lead, Mercury, Cadmium, Arsenic)
Released when electronics, batteries, and industrial waste burn, these metals cause neurological damage, developmental delays in children, kidney disease, and an increased risk of cancer.
–Sulfur Dioxide and Nitrogen Oxides
Cause severe respiratory distress, aggravate asthma, and contribute to acid rain and formation of acidic ground run-off, further polluting water sources and soil.
Hazards from Decomposing Waste:
Even without combustion, waste decomposition releases numerous toxic substances into the air, soil, and groundwater, creating chronic health risks.
–Methane and Hydrogen Sulfide From Decomposition of Organic Waste
Methane is a potent greenhouse gas and highly flammable, increasing the risk of spontaneous combustion. Hydrogen sulfide can cause eye irritation, headaches, respiratory distress, and, at high concentrations, neurological damage.
–Leachate Contaminants
As rainwater filters through waste, it leaches hazardous chemicals into groundwater and soil, leading to exposure to heavy metals, PFAS (“forever chemicals”), and pesticides. Water contamination form these substances poses a serious health risk. Too add insult to injury is the fact that when the dump catches fire, firefighters drench the burning waste in large volumes of water. This water carries existing toxins–and those produced as a by-product of combustion–into the water table, thus adding to the pollution problem.
–Bioaerosols and Pathogens
Decomposing waste produces bacteria and mold spores that can cause respiratory infections, allergies, and other illnesses.
–Persistent Organic Pollutants
Compounds such as PCBs and flame retardants remain in the environment for decades, bioaccumulate in the food chain, and can disrupt endocrine and immune functions.
It is well known among long-time residents that the Brac dump site encompassed a feature known as “The Shrimp Hole”. This feature was named after the small red shrimp that inhabited the water-filled hole in the swampy area. The water in the hole flowed in and out with the tide. Thus, we know the hole and surrounding swampy area had a direct outlet to the sea. This being the case, we can confidently conclude that the hole is still there and its outlet to the sea is allowing toxic runoff from the landfill to dump poisons into the ocean and water table. Once in the sea, the toxins are taken up into the food chain. The persistent ones end up in the flesh of food fish, and ultimately accumulate in the bodies of people who eat the fish. Moreover, the toxins are released in the porous rock that comprises the ground-water table and can contaminate wells in the wider area, including those nearby on top of the Bluff as wells there are driven deep into the underlying aquifer to about sea level. Due to the close proximity to the public beach, beach-goers may well be swimming in dilute toxins.
I recall that many years ago I saw alarming photos and an article in a newspaper showing rusty discarded power transformers leaking an obvious oil slick into the shallow swamp near the Shrimp Hole. A closeup photo of the tags said that the transformers contained PCB oil. I knew the person who took the photos very well. He said that nothing was done back then about the PCB issue. In other jurisdictions–ones with responsible governments–the area would have been declared a hazardous material site and remediation would have been mandatory.
More on PCBs:
Polychlorinated Biphenyls (PCBs) are synthetic organic chemicals that were widely used in various industrial applications until their ban in many countries due to their environmental persistence and adverse health effects. If PCB-containing oil leaks into the environment, it poses significant hazards to both human health and the ecosystem, particularly when it contaminates soil and groundwater. Exposure to PCBs has been linked to an increased risk of certain cancers. High levels of PCBs can also cause birth defects, developmental delays, and liver changes. Additionally, PCBs can cause neurological issues, including depression, fatigue, and impairments in memory and learning. They may also lead to adverse effects on the reproductive system and developmental delays in children. Skin conditions such as acne-like rashes and discoloration can result from high PCB exposure.
Environmentally, PCBs bind strongly to soil particles, leading to long-term contamination. When PCBs infiltrate groundwater, they can travel long distances in the aquifer, contaminating water sources and affecting aquatic ecosystems. Groundwater contamination is particularly concerning due to the difficulty in removing PCBs once they have dispersed. PCBs are very highly stable compounds that do not break down easily in the environment, leading to their accumulation in soil and water and resulting in long-term environmental contamination. They tend to accumulate in the fatty tissues of living organisms, leading to higher concentrations up the food chain. Cleaning up PCB-contaminated sites is complex. For instance, the Dewey Loeffel Landfill in New York has been undergoing remediation efforts for many years, with ongoing investigations and pilot programs to address the contamination. The Burnt Fly Bog site in New Jersey, contaminated with PCBs and other hazardous chemicals from oil recycling and dumping activities in the 1950s and 1960s, was designated a hazmat Superfund site. The Environmental Protection Agency mandated and participated in extensive cleanup efforts, including excavating and disposing of contaminated soil and sludge, and implemented a five-year monitoring program to ensure the effectiveness of the remediation. Apparently their government cares. What about ours? Given their persistence and toxicity, PCBs represent a significant environmental and public health concern and pollution therefrom should never be taken lightly.
–Distribution and Persistence of Smoke and Particulate Pollution
The pollutants emitted from landfill fires are not confined to the immediate vicinity; they can travel long distances with wind currents, affecting air quality in a wide area. Particulate matter borne in the smoke will settle out and build up in areas affected by the smoke. Toxic particulates can even infiltrate homes and buildings, settling on surfaces and contributing to indoor air pollution between fire episodes. This can lead to continuous exposure to toxins, even when individuals are indoors and no smoke is blowing.
The Takeaway:
Garbage dump fires and the natural decomposition of waste each pose health hazards that can have short-term and long-lasting effects on humans and ecosystems. Individuals living near Mini Mount Trashmore should take precautions, such as avoiding outdoor activities during fire events, using air purifiers, and seeking medical attention if symptoms arise. Ground water and wells in the wider area should be tested to ensure that they are free from hazardous levels of contamination. More importantly, because nothing gets done until something gets done, we need to stress to our heretofore complacent government how dangerous this situation is and demand that government does something to remedy the problem. Any candidates in the upcoming election must be pressed to commit to implementation of a solution as a top priority if they expect our vote and continuing support. The incoming government should be held responsible for addressing and solving the problem.
Tipped garbage? Like the kind that creates a spark that ignites methane pools? Just curious. Would like to think about what we can do differently to prevent these infrequent flareups.
Much respect and thanks to the Cayman Islands Fire Service.
And want to vote in same politicians that have done nothing in all these years, landfill fires, that’s how much any of tbem care! Want more tourists, more residents, more fires and sickness.
oh yeah…little mount thrashmore…wonder what the plan is for that????
will wait for answers
Millions of dollars on new school and in pockets!
Always trying to be like Grand…