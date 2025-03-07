Suspected gunman charged over weapon found in car

(CNS): A 30-year-old man from George Town who was arrested after police found a loaded gun in his vehicle last weekend has been charged with the possession of an unlicensed firearm, and two counts of possessing ammunition. The man appeared in court on Tuesday and has been remanded in custody until a scheduled return to court on 11 March.

A 34-year-old man from West Bay who was arrested at the same time in connection with the gun has been bailed pending further investigation.

Police officers on patrol found the gun in a vehicle parked outside a local bar on Eastern Avenue in the early hours of Saturday morning.



