Suspected ganja dealer stopped over heavy tint

(CNS): A man who was stopped by police on Wednesday afternoon because he was driving in a car with excessive dark tint is now facing potentially serious drug charges after he was arrested for possession of ganja with intent to supply. Officers stopped the 31-year-old man from Bodden Town on Shamrock Road at about 12:20pm on 5 March because the police believed the tint on his vehicle was much darker than the law permits.

But when the officers approached the car to speak to the driver, they detected the strong scent of ganja coming from inside. They then conducted a search of the driver and the vehicle under the Misuse of Drugs Act, which resulted in the recovery of an undisclosed quantity of suspected ganja and other paraphernalia.

The drug haul was enough for officers to arrest the man on suspicion of possession with intent to supply as well as consumption.

He has since been granted bail as investigations continue.