Suspect violent abuser arrested after public appeal

(CNS): The RCIPS says that Matthew Whittaker has been arrested on suspicion of assault GBH and causing fear and provocation of violence, in relation to an incident of domestic violence. Police officers tracked Whittaker down early on Saturday morning following a public appeal for information on his whereabouts last week. Police thanked the public for their help, adding that the man is currently in custody as the investigation continues.

Meanwhile, police are still looking for Luis Abel Soler (25) from George Town, who has been charged with burglary but breached his court bail conditions and is now on the run.