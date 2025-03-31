Squid more capable than PPM, straw poll finds

(CNS): In a straw poll on twelve key issues facing the next government, CNS readers showed that they thought a box of squid could do a better job at solving all of them than the PPM. Those who took part in the unscientific pre-election online poll said both the CINP and the TCCP would manage most of the issues better than frozen fish bait. However, the TCCP also lost to the squid when it came to dealing with the dumps and waste management, and the CINP only won that poll by one percentage point. Read more and comment here.

