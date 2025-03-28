Solar report shows CUC underpaying on CORE

Solar panels on the Cayman Islands Hospital rooftop

(CNS): A now dated and previously secret report on the value of solar has finally been released by the utilities regulator, OfReg. But because the report took two years to complete and was kept under wraps for even longer, it calls into question the usefulness and relevance of the work, which is now more than five years old.

Nevertheless, the Value of Solar Study (VOSS), paid for by the public purse, does show that CUC’s CORE and DER customers have not been getting a good deal and are losing out on at least 6 cents per kilowatt hour, based on the technical experts’ findings.

The report was commissioned by the regulator and conducted by the independent non-profit, climate and energy organisation RMI. But OfReg has now distanced itself from the findings, which cover a diverse but technical review of the solar landscape in Cayman.

Most importantly, the report’s conclusion relating to the rates that should be paid to domestic producers of solar power are higher than OfReg approved for CORE and DER customers.

The current rate paid to CORE customers is just 17.5 cents, while the study recommended 24 cents as representing value for money. Based on these conclusions, Cayman’s solar producers are not receiving the full value for the solar energy they produce and sell to the CUC grid.

Another notable finding in the report is that, given the cost of land in Cayman and other relevant factors, rooftop solar should play a major part in transitioning the country to renewables and ditching the fossil fuels.

The received wisdom is that utility-scale solar is the only way to get to the government’s very ambitious targets in the National Energy Policy because solar farms won’t necessarily prove to be any cheaper.

In the conclusion to their executive summary, RMI said that overall, the study provides integral insight on the value and opportunity for developing solar power in the Cayman Islands, which could elevate the country towards achieving its envisioned clean goals future outlined in the policy.

“The sixteen variables considered in the VOS study provide a comprehensive assessment of the overall value of distributed and utility-scale solar for the Cayman Islands. This study highlights clear opportunities for the country to harness its local resources to develop an electricity system that offers greater reliability, lower costs, and society-wide environmental and economic benefits for the country,” the report’s authors stated.

James Whittaker, the president of the Cayman Renewable Energy Association, said the non-profit advocacy group was pleased that the critical study had finally been released but disappointed by the lack of transparency and timeliness in decision-making and its public disclosure.

“CREA first lobbied for this study to be carried out over five years ago. It then took approximately two years for it to be actioned by the regulator and almost three years to be released to the public after its completion,” he said.

“Despite the National Energy Policy requirement that rates paid to solar producers must be informed by the value of solar studies, due to the lack of regulatory transparency it remains unclear if or to what extent this study factored into the decision-making regarding solar rates.”

Whittaker said the delays by OfReg were not the fault of the current management and board. He said the CREA is hopeful that the next study will be carried out in a more timely and transparent manner and that the experts’ recommendations will be adhered to. However, he added that OfReg should clearly explain “any deviations in decision-making outside the experts’ recommendations”.

The very technical report was the subject of freedom of information requests that had been refused. But in a release issued Thursday, OfReg Interim CEO Sonji Myles said that he and his team had reviewed this and determined that there were no valid grounds under the FOI Act to justify the continued withholding of the document.

“In the spirit of transparency, accountability, and public engagement, we publish this report along with a disclaimer to the public as part of our efforts to support informed dialogue around renewable energy policy and to ensure that key regulatory decisions are accessible and evidence-based,” he said.

However, he also distanced the regulator from the conclusions, stating that while the report offers valuable insights, the findings and conclusions don’t represent the official position or policy or constitute an administrative determination by OfReg.

“Accordingly, the VOSS should not be interpreted as binding upon the Office, offering any guarantee of financial returns to any person; confirmation of applicable rates; nor an indication of specific policy direction,” OfReg stated in a disclaimer. “Any decisions or actions based on the study would also require the Office to take into account other important factors, including but not limited to economic feasibility, impact on consumers, regulatory requirements and broader energy policy objectives.”

The office said it was committed to facilitating informed discussions on renewable energy development in the Cayman Islands and looked forward to continued engagement with stakeholders as part of the ongoing energy transition.

CNS has contacted CUC about the release of the study, and we are awaiting a response.