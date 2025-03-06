Soaring healthcare costs pose major risk to public purse

(CNS): Whichever group of candidates forms the next government, they will be faced with significant pressure from the public to reduce the cost of living, tackle the immigration conundrum, improve education standards and address the housing and over-development crises. But the biggest headache of all might prove to be the government’s growing healthcare tab for Caymanians. The increasing costs risk future deficits and falling foul of public finance laws.

With so many people now dependent on government to help them with their medical needs, the public purse is spending one quarter of the entire annual core budget on healthcare. In Auditor General Sue Winspear’s final report before she left office, she warned that healthcare spending has become a major risk to the stability and sustainability of public finances.

According to the report, entitled Long-term Financial Sustainability, between 2018 and 2023, public sector expenditure on healthcare increased by 74%, reaching $246 million. This included money provided by the government to the Health Services Authority to deliver health services, tertiary medical care at overseas providers, health insurance for civil servants, seamen and veterans, and health insurance for civil service pensioners.

In addition, the Cayman Islands Government also has a liability of post-retirement healthcare liability of about $2.4 billion for civil servants and another $400 million for public sector workers employed in government companies and statutory authorities. In addition, it is anticipated that by 2033, around 29% of Caymanians will be aged 65 or over, putting even more pressure on future governments to cover the costs of their aging population’s healthcare needs.

Alongside these rising, baked-in costs, the healthcare bill could surge at any time due to unpredictable global pandemics, as was the case in 2020 through 2022, when the government had to find $333 million in additional expenditure and lost revenues.

Between 2018 and 2023, the money the government gives to the HSA for the provision of healthcare increased by 70%, from $34 million in 2018 to $58 million in 2023. Over the same period, hospital admissions increased by 19%, operations by 22%, outpatient clinic visits by 85% and filled prescriptions by 36%. The HSA’s staffing levels also increased by 39%.

The CIG also covers healthcare and insurance for all civil servants and their dependents, civil service pensioners, seamen and veterans. Over the six years that the report covered, health insurance premiums for civil servants paid to the Cayman Islands National Insurance Company increased by 81%.

The government’s bill was even more last year and will be again this as CINICO has increased the cost of premiums. The Plan and Estimates for 2024–2025 shows that budgeted health insurance costs for 2024 are 30% higher than in 2023, and that 2025 costs are expected to be another 8% more as costs spiral year-on-year.

The CIG also spent $55 million last year on tertiary medical care at local and overseas institutions for Caymanians who are under- or uninsured. The Office of the Auditor General pointed out in this latest report that the budgeting for this is significantly underestimated every year. Budgeted and actual expenditure on tertiary medical care between 2018 and 2023 and for the current budget are way out of line.

“Actual expenditure on tertiary medical care was significantly higher than that budgeted for in each of the six years from 2018 to 2023,” Winspear stated in the report. “The budgeted amounts for 2024 and 2025 are $18.7 million and $14.4 million, respectively. This compares with actual expenditure of over $50 million in 2022 and 2023.”

In December 2024, Parliament approved an increase in the 2024 budget of $21.2 million, increasing it from $18.6 million to $39.8 million. It is highly likely that by the end of this year, additional spending will be well over $50 million.

Despite huge government healthcare spending, there are still thousands of people in Cayman who do not have adequate cover or access to heathcare because, despite the mandatory requirement for everyone to have health insurance, many are still uninsured and many are under-insured and cannot afford their co-pay payments or cannot pay medical expenses that are not covered by their inadequate policies.

Meanwhile, healthcare insurance providers, who making a hefty profit each year, have been criticised for failing to provide adequate affordable insurance to the majority of private sector workers who are compelled to have at least a basic private insurance policy, the cost of the monthly premium being shared with their employers.

According to the latest statistics from CIMA, at the end of the third quarter last year, local health insurance companies had already made a profit of well over $55 million, as the government plugs the gap to enable the health insurers to profit.

Over the years, successive governments have bemoaned the situation, often describing it as failing, a result of the decision made more than 25 years ago to adopt the private sector-based system. Several MPs over the years have urged the CIG to reconsider and introduce a single-payer system — which CINICO was originally meant to be.

Many health ministers have posed the idea of free healthcare for all children and pensioners, but so far none has been able to come up with a solution to the inadequate but costly provision currently available or reduce the amount of money government spends annually trying to plug the major holes in the system.