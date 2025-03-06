Soaring healthcare costs pose major risk to public purse
(CNS): Whichever group of candidates forms the next government, they will be faced with significant pressure from the public to reduce the cost of living, tackle the immigration conundrum, improve education standards and address the housing and over-development crises. But the biggest headache of all might prove to be the government’s growing healthcare tab for Caymanians. The increasing costs risk future deficits and falling foul of public finance laws.
With so many people now dependent on government to help them with their medical needs, the public purse is spending one quarter of the entire annual core budget on healthcare. In Auditor General Sue Winspear’s final report before she left office, she warned that healthcare spending has become a major risk to the stability and sustainability of public finances.
According to the report, entitled Long-term Financial Sustainability, between 2018 and 2023, public sector expenditure on healthcare increased by 74%, reaching $246 million. This included money provided by the government to the Health Services Authority to deliver health services, tertiary medical care at overseas providers, health insurance for civil servants, seamen and veterans, and health insurance for civil service pensioners.
In addition, the Cayman Islands Government also has a liability of post-retirement healthcare liability of about $2.4 billion for civil servants and another $400 million for public sector workers employed in government companies and statutory authorities. In addition, it is anticipated that by 2033, around 29% of Caymanians will be aged 65 or over, putting even more pressure on future governments to cover the costs of their aging population’s healthcare needs.
Alongside these rising, baked-in costs, the healthcare bill could surge at any time due to unpredictable global pandemics, as was the case in 2020 through 2022, when the government had to find $333 million in additional expenditure and lost revenues.
Between 2018 and 2023, the money the government gives to the HSA for the provision of healthcare increased by 70%, from $34 million in 2018 to $58 million in 2023. Over the same period, hospital admissions increased by 19%, operations by 22%, outpatient clinic visits by 85% and filled prescriptions by 36%. The HSA’s staffing levels also increased by 39%.
The CIG also covers healthcare and insurance for all civil servants and their dependents, civil service pensioners, seamen and veterans. Over the six years that the report covered, health insurance premiums for civil servants paid to the Cayman Islands National Insurance Company increased by 81%.
The government’s bill was even more last year and will be again this as CINICO has increased the cost of premiums. The Plan and Estimates for 2024–2025 shows that budgeted health insurance costs for 2024 are 30% higher than in 2023, and that 2025 costs are expected to be another 8% more as costs spiral year-on-year.
The CIG also spent $55 million last year on tertiary medical care at local and overseas institutions for Caymanians who are under- or uninsured. The Office of the Auditor General pointed out in this latest report that the budgeting for this is significantly underestimated every year. Budgeted and actual expenditure on tertiary medical care between 2018 and 2023 and for the current budget are way out of line.
“Actual expenditure on tertiary medical care was significantly higher than that budgeted for in each of the six years from 2018 to 2023,” Winspear stated in the report. “The budgeted amounts for 2024 and 2025 are $18.7 million and $14.4 million, respectively. This compares with actual expenditure of over $50 million in 2022 and 2023.”
In December 2024, Parliament approved an increase in the 2024 budget of $21.2 million, increasing it from $18.6 million to $39.8 million. It is highly likely that by the end of this year, additional spending will be well over $50 million.
Despite huge government healthcare spending, there are still thousands of people in Cayman who do not have adequate cover or access to heathcare because, despite the mandatory requirement for everyone to have health insurance, many are still uninsured and many are under-insured and cannot afford their co-pay payments or cannot pay medical expenses that are not covered by their inadequate policies.
Meanwhile, healthcare insurance providers, who making a hefty profit each year, have been criticised for failing to provide adequate affordable insurance to the majority of private sector workers who are compelled to have at least a basic private insurance policy, the cost of the monthly premium being shared with their employers.
According to the latest statistics from CIMA, at the end of the third quarter last year, local health insurance companies had already made a profit of well over $55 million, as the government plugs the gap to enable the health insurers to profit.
Over the years, successive governments have bemoaned the situation, often describing it as failing, a result of the decision made more than 25 years ago to adopt the private sector-based system. Several MPs over the years have urged the CIG to reconsider and introduce a single-payer system — which CINICO was originally meant to be.
Many health ministers have posed the idea of free healthcare for all children and pensioners, but so far none has been able to come up with a solution to the inadequate but costly provision currently available or reduce the amount of money government spends annually trying to plug the major holes in the system.
Category: Health, Health Insurance
Previous and present leaders have kick this can down the road for years and it’s unfortunate that so many lives have been affected and left by the way side. Some died heart broken and flat out broke! Our government leaders only look out for their pockets whilst the joe public gets crumbs. It is time our people demand better and hold our elected leaders accountable. If they are doing a lousy job, get rid of them and start over.
Each and every civil servant should be made to contribute 150 ci per month from their wage towards their healthcare or 100 ci per person. Kids under 18 free
Our problem is we are relying on private medical insurance to cover the flu but not cancer, heart disease or diabetes. They don’t want to pay for it so Government picks up the tab. Why not do what other Caribbean islands do and allow Government to collect premiums from people? It works in Turks and Caicos and Bahamas and they pay for their countrymen who own businesses and do not work for civil service. Ask Health city how many patients they get from other countries for cancer treatments and heart bypasses?
Here is what needs to be done, remove politicians from receiving free healthcare (and pensions, but more on that later) so that when it directly affects them they will address the issue.
It’s been reported over and over that Ken Jefferson has conspired with various PPM-affiliated governments to hide over $2 billion in maturing liabilities from the CIG Balance Sheet. Why is he still in any bookkeeping role anywhere?
Because successive Cabinets refuse to allow him to. It really is as simple as that.
Over priced healthcare is inevitable and a surety, our system is based on the US Healthcare model. What’s not to expect. Oh Healthy City was supposed to be different but has also seen its profits soar, now the organisation profiteers just like the rest. Business must be booming otherwise there wouldn’t be another campus as Camana Bay.
As other have stated in this thread the real problem lies with our North American dietary habits, giving up fast food and making healthy meals for yourself is a good start but most people are too addicted to junk/fast food and or lazy to make a start and keep at it.
This sad situation is not likely to change for the better as insurers just like banks have become accustomed to making record profits off of exponentially rising premiums whilst providing diminishing services. CIG neither has the bargaining power nor the will to negotiate a better deal with reinsurers and reduce premiums across the population when it is satisfied its own employees are just getting by and putting them in deeper debt.
A community accupuncture center will help and is typically very affordable.
Don’t worry, it’s a package deal coming with the Chinese cruise pier.
Health insurance costs are killing us. I could finance a nice house or condo for what my spouse and I have to pay monthly. When what little we have is gone, then we become part of the problem, right. We are forced to spend our savings, our retirement on health insurance. Really great plan. Hope it works for somebody, because the system has failed us.
If this issue isn’t sorted out, are the younger generations of Caymanians in trouble? Shouldn’t they consider leaving before it’s too late? Overall, this is pretty concerning news. I really hope the new government is prepared to dive in and start working right away!
I would leave in a heart beat if I could but I’m fully Caymanian. It’s much easier to move when you have citizenship in another country through your parents, spouse, etc.
Don’t you have automatic access to the UK?
I know it has [major] problems, but it’s exponentially larger than here, with opportunities to match.
If you are Caymanian, you have full British citizenship. You don’t even need to get the passport.
cayman diet and inactivity = recipe for disaster…
not much hope when cayman kids are also some of the most inactive in the world…
any comment mrs governor?
Speak for yourself.
Who is down-voting this?
It’s proven. We have many fat adults, and many fat kids. We have a stupendous amount of fast food options, combined with horrifyingly expensive fruit and vegetables. The people here tend to be either couch potatoes or very sporty, with little middle ground.
Fix this conundrum, and you’ll see a happier and healthier community. Good luck though, fast food is like crack cocaine.
I have only one comment; hate the game and not the player. Make health industry free market that allow global vendors with minimal red tape. This will encourage competition and reasonable pricing the same way as in a fish market.
Oh, you mean how banking and telecom are free markets? There are licensees that collude on fees, not just their own, but what they suggest doctor billingables should be, like those are negotiables.
free healathcare tip:
eat less, do more = live longer/healthier.
And dont live near the dump.
free money making solutions:
treble duty on cigarettes/vapes
treble duty on meat
make fruit and vegtables duty free
impose sugar tax
ban full sugar soda’s
reward people with normal bmi’s…
Body Mass Index (BMI) is an outdated measure of overall health. Athletic people tend to have higher BMI’s due to increased muscle mass. The many methods of measuring body fat are much better indicators of obesity than BMI.
Reward non-smokers with 6 extra vacations days for the smoke breaks they don’t take.
This could maybe work. Crank up the price of Pepsi for example I probably wouldn’t drink it as much as I do now.
blindly following the amercian healthcare model will lead to failure and bankruptcies
Part of the issue is the glacial pace of HSA and insurance reconciliations. It seems deliberately slow. We recently received a four figure co-pay invoice from a surgery performed two years prior. We paid it of course, perhaps naively. During that time, was that same long-dated receivable invoiced concurrently to the CIG as a Caymanian compensation cost, and what happens to the double credit amount in those cases? We might wonder…
Single payer systems are a disaster: they result in a high-tax, low-productivity doom loop, as productive people emigrate, go-part time, decline promotion, or retire early, so as to avoid subsidising other people’s poor life choices. Look at the collapsing NHS in the UK.
What about people who worked in the private sector. In my case I retired from a statutory authority and my health insurance costs twice what my pension is. We need a one payer system who can bargain with drug companies and doctors. We probably have more MRI per capita than anywhere in the world and they have to be used in order to pay for them. Of course I know all we will get is more talk.
I was very happy to see this Topic on CNS , as I have been commenting on CNS platform about my situation. I am a pensioner age 66yrs. I worked with three Govt Departments. However I resigned and did not retire in service. I was told that as a pensioner I would automatically get Cinico Coverage and the Pension Board would the paperwork. I did contact Pension Board. Subsequently I was informed that I could not get Cinico Coverage as I did NOT retire in service which means post retirement I would be still covered by Cinico. I would have to take out a Basic Plan with Cinico costing around $250 monthly, from my monthly pension payment.
I think this very unfair to me and others who is in the same predicament. Every pensioner (whether resigned or retired in service) should automatically be entitled to Cinico. I sincerely hope a New Govt would look into this and ensure that all Govt Pensioners are duly covered by Cinico. It’s totally unfair for us to be paying health Insurance from our Widow’s Mite Pension. I hope it will be resolved asap.
Bring down the cost of living so we can take better care of ourselves. Most are struggling with bills so there’s very little left for healthy food or a gym membership. Plus the stress of it all is definitely causing health issues as well.
Same politicians did nothing again!