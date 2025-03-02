Security Council gives blessing for speed cameras

An example of LIDAR technology speed cameras



(CNS): The National Security Council has given its blessing to the idea of speed cameras in the hope of reducing local crashes and fatalities on the roads. According to a summary of the closed-door meeting, held on Tuesday, 25 February, and chaired by the governor, National Roads Authority Director Edward Howard gave a presentation to NSC members on the business case for Automated Speed Enforcement using LIDAR Technology.

While the goal is to improve road safety, the technology would also mean the introduction of automatic administrative speeding tickets. The presentation outlined the benefits of speed cameras and projected costs over a three-year period. However, these potential costs were not included in the summary.

The NSC endorsed the plan which they agreed would reduce road accidents and fatalities.

During the meeting, the director of Customs and Border Control provided members with an update on contingency planning and cross-government work to handle irregular migration. Police Commissioner Kurt Walton also gave an update on recent criminal activities, including the robbery spike and the discharge of firearms reports.

The NSC members are: Governor Jane Owen (Chair), Juliana O’Connor-Connolly (Premier), Jay Ebanks (Minister), Isaac Rankine (Minister), Deputy Governor Franz Manderson, Attorney General Samuel Bulgin, Opposition Leader Joey Hew, Police Commissioner Kurt Walton, and two civil society representative, Gilbert McLean and Christopher Phillips.