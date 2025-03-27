Rubio accepts Jamaica’s gun problem starts in USA

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness at a joint press briefing (Photo: JIS)

(CNS): US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has acknowledged that many of the guns and weapons in Jamaica that are used by gangs to commit acts of violence were purchased in the United States and shipped to the island nation. Rubio visited Jamaica on Wednesday as part of a trip to the region and addressed the issue of guns at a joint press briefing with Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

After admitting that the US is the source of the weapons, he said that “we want to commit to doing more to stopping that flow” and help Jamaica increase its own capacity to address the problem.

Almost all the guns used in violent crime in Cayman also originate in the US, generally getting here indirectly via Jamaica.

Speaking at the press conference in Kingston yesterday, Rubio said the problem of criminal gangs was becoming the leading world security problem, which Holness has called the “global war on gangs”.

Rubio said, “It’s amazing, if you look across the region — and really, many parts of the world — how many of the threats we face in the world now that once came from a ideological terrorist organisation or from a nation state, are now coming from non-governmental criminal organisations, who in some cases are more powerful than the governments in some of these countries.

“It’s a challenge in Mexico. It’s a challenge on the border between Venezuela and Colombia. It is the challenge in Haiti, and it’s been a challenge here,” he added.

He said that in future, aid would be about mutual interests. “[W]hen we talk about American assistance, it’s America helping Jamaica build its own capacity, its own ability to confront these challenges and solve these problems because security is a baseline for everything.”

Rubio said the US would be helping the Jamaican government with security equipment and intelligence software to help combat its gang problem. However, he noted that Jamaica had made strides and the State Department would “re-evaluate the travel advisories” to ensure they reflect what new numbers show. “Because you’ve made very impressive progress in your general numbers overall when it comes to the murder rate.”

He said that the advisories needed to be analysed so they accurately reflect the status quo and take the progress made into account.

The visit by the US secretary of state comes amidst the significant global and regional uncertainty and the unpredictability of American foreign policy under the Trump presidency that could have seriously detrimental impacts on the Caribbean, from tariffs and aid cuts to threatened hikes on shipping costs.

Read a transcript of the press briefing on the US State Department website here.

