Regional economist to challenge cruise ‘wisdom’ at rally

Marla Dukharan

(CNS): One of the Cayman Islands’ favourite regional economists will be challenging the received wisdom about cruise tourism at a rally next week. Marla Dukharan has often praised Cayman’s economic policies, but she has challenged the concept that cruise tourism is a positive for the economy, and when she appears on the CPR platform next week, she will explain why.

The campaigners opposing development of cruise berthing facilities are urging the community to vote ‘no’ to the government’s open-ended question.

Since 2018, when the non-profit was formed to force the PPM-led administration to hold a referendum on its specific cruise facility proposal, the activists have continued to raise concerns about the idea of a cruise dock re-emerging.

Five years ago, when CPR submitted its petition for a people-initiated referendum (PIR) to the Elections Office, the country appeared to be against the proposed development given the scale, costs and environmental damage associated with that particular proposal.

With no general referendum law in place and some real concerns about how the government was planning to hold the people-initiated referendum, the CPR had major concerns. They took the government to court, which delayed the vote, but then, with the pandemic lockdown, the government shelved the project.

When Kenneth Bryan took over as tourism minister in 2021, he began by promoting the idea of ‘less is more’ for the cruise sector. This meant focusing on quality over quantity and encouraging boutique cruise lines to come in place of the major cruise lines if they refused to tender their mega ships. But the minister soon came under pressure from the cruise companies and some of the downtown merchants to return to the idea of a pier.

While Bryan has been pushing the idea of developing cruise piers for the last two years, he hasn’t offered any plans for a specific project or even the idea of one. Instead, he is posing an open-ended question in the forthcoming referendum asking whether or not the country should build berthing facilities.

CPR has raised a multitude of concerns about this approach, including the fact that the government has supplied no information about the economic pros and cons of building a pier. The activists are very concerned that a ‘yes’ vote could pave the way for the next government to go ahead with a hugely expensive, environmentally disastrous project that could have far-reaching negative consequences for generations without putting the specifics of the project to the people.

Their original successful campaign for a PIR remains in limbo. No people’s vote has ever been held and the government-initiated referendum on 30 April could spell the end of the campaigners’ efforts to prevent even the most egregious of projects.

The CPR activists have very few resources compared to the Association for Cruise Tourism (ACT), which is campaigning for a ‘yes’ vote, and are deeply concerned that Cayman could end up with a cruise facility that will very quickly become a massive financial, environmental and infrastructure problem without adding any financial benefit to Caymanians.

As a result, they are hoping to make a big splash for the ‘no’ campaign with a rally scheduled for Tuesday, 18 March, at Constitution Hall in George Town, their only big event before the vote. They have chosen Dukharan because of the broad respect many people have for her expertise and because she has no dog in this fight and will be offering evidence-based economic advice.

Dukharan is expected to explain why there is no economic justification for cruise berthing facilities and present her argument that Cayman should not be looking to the cruise industry for any economic advantage.

When she delivered the keynote address at the Chamber of Commerce Economic Forum, she questioned the value of cruise calls to the economy and the dependence of businesses on it because, while the spend per head might be increasing, in real terms it was on the decline.

But in a report on Cayman’s economy, Unleashing Cayman’s Potential: A Journey Towards Prosperity, based on her own research and published last year, the regional expert said that while the Cayman Islands has the best-run economy in the region, there are weaknesses that need to be addressed, and one of them is our dependence on tourism in general.

Speaking to CNS, she challenged the fundamental principles that successive governments have been peddling for years, namely that Cayman needs tourism.

“But has anyone ever looked at the data to analyse whether there is any truth to these widely held beliefs that tourism and financial services are the twin pillars driving the Cayman economy and that construction is needed to create growth? And if not, why not?” she asked.

“It is especially important in the year ahead of an election to make sure Caymanians understand how the economy works and what actually are the problems you need to resolve so you can make the best decisions possible when you head to the polls,” she said last year.