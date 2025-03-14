Reef expert to present cruise impact on marine life

Dr Tom Goreau (Photo credit: Nick Fetty/The New York Academy of Sciences)

(CNS): Renowned marine scientist and coral reef expert Dr Tom Goreau will be visiting the Cayman Islands this month to join the line-up of speakers at next week’s Cruise Port Referendum Cayman (CPR) rally to help voters understand the threats associated with the development of cruise berthing facilities on marine environments. Goreau is the president of the Global Coral Reef Alliance and chief scientist at Blue Regeneration.

He has spent 65 years diving on coral reefs around the world and has first-hand experience of the impacts of dredging for ports across the region.

With just seven weeks to go before local voters are asked whether or not they want the next government to build an unspecified cruise facility here, the marine scientist will shed light on the true impact of a cruise port project on Cayman’s marine ecosystems, coastal resilience, and long-term sustainability.

Goreau has written over 150 scientific papers and pioneered groundbreaking research on coral reef restoration, climate stabilisation and ecosystem regeneration.

“With decades of experience advising UN agencies, governments, and conservation groups worldwide, his insights will provide critical environmental data to help voters make informed decisions about Cayman’s future,” a release from CPR said.

The CPR rally will be the only one planned before Election Day, when the three referendum questions will be put to the people of the Cayman Islands. They are:

Should the Cayman Islands develop cruise berthing infrastructure? Do you support the introduction of a National Lottery in the Islands? Do you support the decriminalisation of the consumption and possession of small amounts of cannabis?

CPR, the non-profit that is campaigning for voters to say ‘no’ to berthing facilities, is urging everyone to come out to learn what risks such a project would pose.

The event will take place at Constitution Hall in George Town on the evening of Tuesday, 18 March, at 6:00pm. In addition to Goreau, there will be a number of local speakers. Regional economist Marla Dukharan will be talking about the economics of the cruise industry and questioning what it’s really worth.