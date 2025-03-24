Public to pick up $17.7M tab for failed ReGen deal

George Town dump, July 2024



(CNS): The Cayman Islands Government (CIG) has said the negotiation period for the exit agreement on the ReGen deal with the Dart Consortium expired on Friday “with several residual issues remaining unresolved”. The first of what could be more costly bills amounts to about $17.7 million, which the public purse will be paying to the consortium for work that was undertaken before a proper agreement was completed. The talks were terminated by the UPM last summer because the costs were going to be prohibitively high.

However, the government could still owe millions more, and the final tab could be as much as $55 million. The CIG has already admitted spending more than $16.5 million on consultants in relation to the deal for what was supposed to be the much-needed national integrated solid waste management system, but questions in parliament last summer suggest that there is at least another $38 million outstanding.

While politicians continue to argue where the fault lies, the auditor general made it clear in her report that a catalogue of errors was made by the previous PPM-led administration. Sue Winspear found that the deal started off badly and got progressively worse, even before the administration signed a preliminary deal for more than CI$1 billion just before the elections in 2021.

Concerns have also been raised that the CIG was attempting to offset some of these costs with land deals. The current UPM administration revealed that closed-door talks were ongoing with Dart in relation to the existing National Roads Authority Development agreement that saw the country lose a significant chunk of the West Bay Road and its associated beach access points.

The government is also conducting talks with Dart about acquiring, through swaps or purchase, land in Barkers to create an official National Park.

The government has also spent at least $27 million on capping and remediating the bulk of the landfill, which many have argued undermined its negotiation powers since this was the prime motivation for what is essentially a family-owned real estate and development company to move into the garbage business.

Dart was selected as the preferred bidder back in 2017. However, the long list of errors and the failed talks have left Cayman in a worse situation eight years later. Not only have the last two governments spent millions trying to get an integrated waste management project off the ground, but the garbage situation is now reaching a crisis as the estimated life of the Grand Cayman dump is only three or four years, and there is no new plan in the works.