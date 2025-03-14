Public health to host free open house screening day

(CNS): The Public Health Department will be hosting the first annual Primary Healthcare Awareness Day on Saturday, which will provide free screening for a range of non-communicable diseases and health issues. The free event at John Gray High School Gym kicks off at 9am. It is designed to raise awareness about the importance of preventive healthcare while providing the resources, services and activities to support well-being, officials said.

The event includes blood pressure, blood sugar, and body mass index (BMI) checks. Participants can attend expert-led workshops on preventive care and chronic disease management to gain practical knowledge and tools for healthier living. See flyer below.

Immunisations will be available onsite, along with information about local healthcare services and resources. To encourage physical activity, there will be interactive demonstrations such as Zumba sessions and simple at-home exercises for all fitness levels.

Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez, Medical Officer of Health and Director of Primary Healthcare Services, said community engagement is an important part of promoting health and wellness.

“Primary Healthcare Awareness Day is a critical opportunity to bring healthcare directly to the community,” he said. “By providing free screenings, immunisations, and educational resources, we empower individuals to take proactive steps toward better health. Early detection and preventive care can make all the difference in managing or even avoiding chronic diseases.”

Senior Nurse Officer for Primary Healthcare Joanna Rose Wright said the event is about breaking down barriers to healthcare access and ensuring everyone has the tools and knowledge to prioritise their health. “Whether it’s understanding your blood pressure numbers or learning how to cook nutritious meals, we are here to support our community in leading healthier lives,” she said.

Everyone is welcome to the Primary Healthcare Awareness Day and grasp the opportunity to ask questions during live Q&A sessions with health professionals, receive personalised advice on managing risk factors for common health conditions, and gain practical tips for making healthier choices in their daily lives.

Health Promotion Officer Therese Burrell-Prehay said the day was part of public health’s commitment to increasing community engagement. “This event provides residents with access to essential health services while creating opportunities to learn, connect, and take charge of their health. Together, we can build a healthier community,” she added.