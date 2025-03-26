Premier a no-show for election forum

Cayman Brac East candidates

(CNS): Juliana O’Connor-Connolly was a no-show for the Cayman Brac East Chamber of Commerce Candidate Chamber Forum on Tuesday. No explanation was offered by the hosts, and none of the other candidates even mentioned the premier’s name during the entire Q&A session. Maxine McCoy-Moore was also absent. There was no indication that the two missing candidates were offered the option to join the forum via video link or if the candidates were required to pay for their own flights to Grand Cayman.

