Power washer contaminates a/c at office complex

(CNS): The head inspector of the Department of Labour and Pensions (DLP) attended an office in the Cayman Business Park on Huldah Avenue, George Town, around 5pm on Friday following a report that office staff had been exposed to high levels of carbon monoxide. The inspector found that the source of the noxious gas was a power washing job outside the office by the air-conditioning units at the rear of the building, according to a CIG release.

It appears that the CO coming from the washer had been sucked into the air system. As a precaution, an ambulance was called to the scene and the employees were checked. One employee was taken to the hospital but later released.

Representatives from the Department of Environmental Health (DEH) retested air samples, which indicated that once the power washing stopped, the CO levels significantly decreased.

Carbon monoxide has no odour, taste or colour, and CO poisoning can lead to serious tissue damage or even death. Symptoms can include loss of consciousness, headache, weakness, dizziness, nausea or vomiting, shortness of breath, confusion, blurred vision, drowsiness and loss of muscle control.