Police recruits hit the streets on operational duty

Latest cohort of new RCIPS officers



(CNS): After 22 weeks of training, the last cohort of RCIPS recruits for 2024 graduated on Thursday, 20 February, to begin operational duty across Grand Cayman. The RCIPS said the four women and ten men went through rigorous training and spent some time over the Christmas period supporting serving officers, gaining hands-on experience in Traffic & Roads Policing, Custody, and Community Policing Units, before returning to the classroom for the remainder of their training and final exam.

Commissioner of Police Kurt Walton said the RCIPS is committed to delivering service that is both proactive and adaptive.

“We have trained you in traditional policing, but it’s vital that we can adjust swiftly to new and emerging threats in order to deliver on our vision of making the Cayman Islands safer,” Walton told the class at the graduating ceremony. “You are now part of the team that will deliver this vision.”

He added, “Every day you will be shaping your personal brand, professional reputation, and legacy. This will follow you through your career. Trust is the foundation of our relationship with the public, built through collaboration and responsiveness. Never compromise your integrity. It’s all we have as officers and one of the most difficult things to build if lost.”

Following the speeches and the presentation of certificates, special awards were given to seven recipients who excelled in various areas during training. They were:

* Team Spirit: PC 201 Dairelyn Pena

* Top Academic Award: PC 219 Shane Bodden

* Resilience Award: AC to PC 801 Jade Rankin

* Best Drill and Deportment: AC 723 Jamar Ellis

* Most Outstanding Student: PC 210 Giovanni Zurita

* Fitness Dedication: PC 201 Dairelyn Pena

* Leadership Award: PC 152 Kristin Jackson

Governor Jane Owen said the country remains focused on developing a modern police service to effectively manage new and evolving challenges in the community. “As recent recruits, you play a key role in bringing fresh ideas and new perspectives. I encourage you to focus on your strengths, speak up, and share your views so we can all benefit from the skills and insights you will bring to the role,” she said.