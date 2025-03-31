Police mum as murder suspect remains in custody

RCIPS detention centre in George Town

(CNS): The 33-year-old Bodden Town woman arrested for murder on Sunday, 23 March, remains in custody, police have said. However, the RCIPS is remaining tight lipped about the killing of Lincoln Silburn (63) from George Town, who was found dead behind Uncle Clem’s grocery store on Mary Street at around 4:20am that day. It is understood that he died from a head wound after being struck by a brick, though police have still not confirmed the details of his death more than a week later.

In response to questions from CNS, the police said that the murder suspect remains in custody. “We are aware media is interested in court attendance and we will provide an update once we have one,” a spokesperson stated.

The police have not yet provided any information about whether or not charges are pending or what applications were made to the court and on what grounds to allow the police to continue detaining the woman, whose identity has been widely posted across social media but not yet confirmed by the authorities.