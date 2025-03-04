Police make anniversary appeal in Ed Bush mass shooting

Aftermath of shooting at Ed Bush Stadium in West Bay

(CNS): The RCIPS is making a renewed appeal for information about the mass shooting that took place at the Ed Bush Stadium in West Bay just over a year ago, when seven men were shot and wounded while attending a football match. No one has ever been charged in the incident, which was partially caught on CCTV. The fact that a weekend family event could be caught up in gun violence sent shock waves through the community.

“This incident brought our Islands to a standstill at the time,” said Police Commissioner Kurt Walton. “It made international headlines and shook the heart of the community due to the fact that no one thought this type of violence could occur in such a brazen nature at a family-friendly football match, where the community comes to have fun and enjoy themselves. It was a miracle there were no fatalities.”

Following the incident, both Cayman Crime Stoppers and the Cayman Islands Government pledged reward money to the value of $250,000 for information that led to the arrest and charge of the individuals involved.

In the weeks after the shooting, the police made four arrests, but due to insufficient evidence, no charges were laid. Police investigations and patrol over the following months led to a number of arrests in relation to guns and other serious crimes, and several of those who were charged are now incarcerated at HMP Northward.

Acting Detective Superintendent Dave Morrison said that despite the investigation, no new witnesses have come forward and no further evidence has been provided to assist in advancing this case.

“One year later, no new suspects have been arrested, and no charges have been laid,” he said. “However, we want to assure the public that this investigation remains open and a priority for the RCIPS. We are committed to seeking justice, and we urge anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward. Your assistance could make a crucial difference in bringing closure to this case and ensuring the safety of our community.”

The RCIPS is urging anyone who has any information regarding this incident, regardless of how small or insignificant it may seem, to please come forward.

Information can be submitted to the Cayman Crime Stoppers website or by calling the RCIPS Major Incident Room (MIR) tip-line at 649-2930. Anonymous tips can also be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website.