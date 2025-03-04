Police make anniversary appeal in Ed Bush mass shooting
(CNS): The RCIPS is making a renewed appeal for information about the mass shooting that took place at the Ed Bush Stadium in West Bay just over a year ago, when seven men were shot and wounded while attending a football match. No one has ever been charged in the incident, which was partially caught on CCTV. The fact that a weekend family event could be caught up in gun violence sent shock waves through the community.
“This incident brought our Islands to a standstill at the time,” said Police Commissioner Kurt Walton. “It made international headlines and shook the heart of the community due to the fact that no one thought this type of violence could occur in such a brazen nature at a family-friendly football match, where the community comes to have fun and enjoy themselves. It was a miracle there were no fatalities.”
Following the incident, both Cayman Crime Stoppers and the Cayman Islands Government pledged reward money to the value of $250,000 for information that led to the arrest and charge of the individuals involved.
In the weeks after the shooting, the police made four arrests, but due to insufficient evidence, no charges were laid. Police investigations and patrol over the following months led to a number of arrests in relation to guns and other serious crimes, and several of those who were charged are now incarcerated at HMP Northward.
Acting Detective Superintendent Dave Morrison said that despite the investigation, no new witnesses have come forward and no further evidence has been provided to assist in advancing this case.
“One year later, no new suspects have been arrested, and no charges have been laid,” he said. “However, we want to assure the public that this investigation remains open and a priority for the RCIPS. We are committed to seeking justice, and we urge anyone with information, no matter how small, to come forward. Your assistance could make a crucial difference in bringing closure to this case and ensuring the safety of our community.”
The RCIPS is urging anyone who has any information regarding this incident, regardless of how small or insignificant it may seem, to please come forward.
Information can be submitted to the Cayman Crime Stoppers website or by calling the RCIPS Major Incident Room (MIR) tip-line at 649-2930. Anonymous tips can also be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777, or the website.
RCIPS couldn’t find their ass with both hands in broad daylight.
So genuine question: Why are most trials in Cayman jury trials?
An appeal for what ? We knew they would not catch anyone for this crime and public disturbance.
We can rely on the RCIPS to mess up, time and time again.
Ask Mac…he knows where all the skeletons are hidden in West bay .
They are not marching because despite almost everybody on this island knowing exactly what happen here this useless over manned with foreign nationals police service cannot get their $#@% together to solve this yet they can arrest others without a shred of evidence that are not guilty of a crime..
This is the biggest news in Caymans history
Rather than worry about hurty words. Bleating about on social media
Why are the Caymanian people and residents not marching / protesting about this ?
Shameful
RCIPS evidently stands for:
Really
Cannot
Investigate
Public
Situations
Even if I knew who did that shooting, why would I ever work with the JDF FKA RCIPS to provide that information knowing that they will absolutely relay who snitched to their close ties in the gangs?
Maybe ask Larry and Linda to help you out since they’re evidently untouchable.
Pretty sure crimestopers is anom…
#leggewasright
Sadly, because this is true no one will come forward in a situation like this. When the public doesn’t have faith in the RCIPS, DPP and CIG, Crime Stoppers could be offering $10 million, and you might not get anyone to step forward.
We have a long and sad history of witness tampering which is usually done through threats and intimidation, but sometimes actual harm such as being shot and or killed. See Sheldon Brown, James Martin, Caine Thomas and others over the years.