Police make 4 arrests after joint action day in West Bay

Police officers search a person at Seven Mile Public Beach

CBC officers with K9 support

RCIPS officers help with school breakfast

Police officers conduct a search at a residence

RCIPS officers conduct traffic checks

(CNS): On Wednesday, 26 March, the Community Policing Unit, local police officers, Customs and Border Control, the Public Lands Commission and the Department of Agriculture carried out an interagency Day of Action in West Bay. The day started with officers attending the John A Cumber Primary School to assist RCIPS Community Safety Officer Cindi Welcome, with serving breakfast to the students, which the police described as a great opportunity for the students to meet and get to know their local police officers.

Officers then carried out a number of wanted person searches across the district, which resulted in the arrest of two men: a 21-year-old on suspicion of theft, and a 27-year-old for obtaining property by deception.

During one of the searches at a home in the district, officers identified what appeared to be a ganja plant, which was recovered for disposal. As a result of search activities, on the following day, Thursday, 27 March, two more men were arrested: a 36-year old for default of payment, and a 43-year-old for failure to appear.

The officers then visited Seven Mile Public Beach, where CBC officers with K9 support carried out an extensive search of the area and found an undisclosed stash of ganja prepared for sale and hidden under a bin. The police took this for forensic analysis.

Meanwhile, traffic cops on Batabano Road and Esterly Tibbets Highway doled out four tickets for various driving offences, while officers patrolled hot spot areas within the community known for criminal activity, providing police visibility and meeting with community members.

West Bay Police officers thanked the community for their support and the feedback received during the Day of Action. They encouraged people to get in touch with local officers if they have any concerns regarding criminal activity that they would like to discuss or report.