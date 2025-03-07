Police hunt suspect wanted for domestic violence

Matthew Whittaker

(CNS): The RCIPS is appealing for help to track down Matthew Whittaker (34) from Bodden Town, who is wanted in relation to a serious domestic assault in the district. He is known to have violent tendencies and if he is spotted, members of the public should not approach him but instead call 911 immediately. Whittaker is about 5’6″, of light brown complexion, with short black hair and brown eyes.

The police also reminded people that it is an offence to obstruct them by hiding a wanted person or deliberately misleading the police during the execution of their duty.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call the George Town Police Station at 949-4222 or Bodden Town Police Station at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Cayman Crime Stoppers website.