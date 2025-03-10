Less than one third of students use school buses
(CNS): A survey on the use of school buses has confirmed what every driver in Cayman already knows: traffic congestion during the morning commute is fuelled by the school run. The major difference between the weight of traffic in the morning and evenings during term-time compared to the school holidays has been obvious for years. But with more than two-thirds of all kids in school not using buses, traffic could be eased enormously by filling school bus seats.
A government survey found that although three-quarters of those parents who participated said schools should provide buses, only 6% said their children were using them. The majority of the respondents in this survey were parents with children in private schools where only a very small fraction has access to any kind of bus service. But even where kids do have access to buses, it seems a majority are still being driven to school in private cars.
The 2023 report on public transport published by Deloitte found that 68% of all children are not using school buses.
The latest survey was conducted by the transport ministry in September. It was distributed to all schools across Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac, including early childhood care providers, and 791 people responded. Around 640 were parents of children who go to private school or otherwise don’t have access to the bus service.
Of the parents who responded, only 6% said their children use the bus service. According to figures provided by the ministry, around 151 respondents said their children do have access to the school bus service, but only 32% of students who could ride the bus to school don’t.
Three quarters of parents who said their children don’t have access to the bus service said they would use it if it were available.
A press release about the survey findings said that 74% of respondents believed schools should provide transport for students, with many open to paying an additional fee for such a service.
Among parents whose children have access to a bus service but choose not to use it, 61% cited scheduling conflicts as the primary barrier because bus routes and timing did not align with family needs. Less frequently cited concerns included convenience, reliability and safety.
Officials said the goal of the survey was to gain deeper insights into how school traffic impacts congestion, overall commuter behaviour during peak hours, and potential solutions to alleviate the growing strain on the roads.
“The survey confirms what many drivers experience daily: school traffic significantly contributes to congestion during peak hours,” the release stated.
Of those parents who participated, 63% said they leave for school or work between 7am and 8am, and 79% continue directly to work after school drop-off, highlighting the strong link between school-related travel and morning traffic jams. Nearly half of the parents said they return home between 5pm and 7pm, and 41% do so between 3pm and 5pm, creating a secondary traffic peak.
Responders said their average commute time from home to school was 27 minutes and the drive from school to work averaged 22 minutes, though 14% of parents said their school commutes exceeded 45 minutes, underscoring the strain on road networks. Every family surveyed used at least one car for school-related travel and 44% of families said they rely on more than one vehicle, further increasing congestion.
However, the serious question lies with the untapped potential of school bus use to cut traffic. “Despite strong parental support for school transportation, the survey found that 94% of students are not currently using school buses,” officials stated about the findings.
The survey found that 74% of responders support staggered school start and end times, a potential traffic-reduction strategy that would prevent all students from traveling to and from school simultaneously, easing congestion in high-traffic zones. “The primary concern among those opposed is conflicts with work schedules, an issue that could be mitigated through more flexible scheduling solutions,” the ministry said.
The survey also sought to understand why roads become significantly clearer when schools are out of session — something that appears obvious. It found that 48% of parents said they “work as usual” during school holidays, with many relying on organised camps or at-home childcare.
“This reinforces the idea that school-related travel is a primary contributor to Cayman’s peak-hour traffic challenges,” the officials said — which calls into question the massive amount of money the government plans to spend on the East-West-Arterial extension.
Deputy Chief Officer Tristan Hydes thanked the parents who took the time to share their input, saying it would help government find solutions.
“While improving transportation in Cayman is a complex issue that extends beyond school traffic, it is evident that school drop-offs and pick-ups create significant choke points in the morning and afternoon rush hours,” he said. “The strong response to this survey highlights how much parents are invested in finding solutions, and we are encouraged by the willingness to explore new, innovative approaches to ease congestion for all commuters.”
Hydes said the ministry is now evaluating potential solutions based on these findings, such as enhancing school bus services to improve accessibility and convenience, piloting staggered school schedules to help ease peak-hour congestion, and developing alternative commuting options to provide parents with more flexibility.
While the outgoing UPM administration and its predecessors have all discussed introducing a modern, efficient and reliable public transport network, so far, no progress has been made on that idea.
Back in 2023 (I think) parliament passed Mr. McLaughlin’s proposal for all the schools to use buses. The private schools immediately bawled that they could not afford to buy buses. Then government turned around in finance committee and gave some of the private schools money because they were “facing difficulties”. I support the premise that having all students on buses would not only minimize traffic congestion, but it would help teenagers realize that, regardless of what school they attend, most of them are navigating the same issues. From a mental health perspective, that could prove to be a huge benefit.
On one side, I’ve seen kids from John Gray getting dropped off by a bus on Fairbanks. We already have chunky kids, this doesn’t help, but I also see the appalling lack of infrastructure where walking even short distances isn’t safe.
We’ve managed to USA-a-fy our roads network to making a car almost compulsory. Walking and cycling are not safe, so this is where we are.
I’m also pretty sure kids film CIS etc have parents who would rather the buses are modern and safely driven, not the current crop of smoky old buses being driven by Otto from The Simpsons.
Having laws and rules but not having the discipline to follow them culturally is the problem here. Unfortunately the locals are taught and follow the leadership example to their own demise. The only way to change this is from within but go back to the first sentence. The problems of today are the same problems tomorrow until the end of the culture or the bills come due which is the same thing.
This country needs more work from home opportunities. Literally, so many other places in this world are so far ahead of the curve and then there is the Cayman Islands, stuck in the dinosaur ages. Why is progressiveness so slow in this country? It is beyond annoying having to spend almost up to 2 hours sometimes just to get to and from work from the eastern districts, severely impacting your quality of life.
I would bet that 50% or more could work from home.
Certainly many of those in Civil Service.
They can certainly run their side businesses from home.
Why? lets start with the totally inadequate government run edumacation system which puts any student far behind in the intelligence spectrum. If your bad at your job at work your not going to be better doing it at home. Many of you reading this will not get this.
Just look at the dinosaur politicians and their behaviour that have been so called’governing’ these Islands for years, the Islands that time forgot is an understatement. Just the apparrel of some speaks for itself.
How about just allow drop offs earlier and have after school programs…?
Free travel ~ absolutely! But free food ~ needs to return to the pre-covid time where needs had been met but most students paid for meals.
Interesting that a majority of parents say they want school buses but so few that have them now actually use them. Expanding the school bus system to private schools will not solve the traffic problem unless the usage rate drastically increases, and even then it seems unlikely given the significant number of parents who are carrying on to work anyway so those vehicles are still on the road.
The bigger question for me is why would we look at a school bus system that would be completely separate from a robust overall public transit system? Fold the two together – have public bus routes that service the main school areas at the times needed. Offer students low cost (or even free) bus passes. This is successfully done in many places, there’s no need to invent it from the ground up. A small school bus service could maybe stay in place for field trips and the like, but there’s no need for it otherwise.
I do appreciate that this means actually implementing a robust public transit system which for inexplicable reasons is something successive Governments have been unable to do, but I can dream…
Government should consider satellite offices for their workers in the Eastern District as a start. For example, a satellite office where it doesn’t matter what department a person works for they can go to work and still be in contact with their team via telephone, teams, zoom, etc. This might alleviate some of the traffic coming from the Eastern districts. I know it will take some time if they do go through with a decision like this but this will be a start.
Also, I am not sure how the staggering of school hours will work, as the Government schools already start at 8:30a.m. and parents are already dropping off their kids before 7:30a.m. or after to get themselves to work on time. Will the private schools and the private sector offices be willing to comply?
They should have the whole government move to Bodden town anyway.
Why worry about roads when CIG can better spend their time and resources sending a contingent of 10 abroad on yet another FATF jolly. More promises will be made pre election and nothing will be delivered. Absolute gridlock in Bodden Town from 6am onwards.
This comment is misguided. Getting things right in financial services is the one thing must prioritize. Losing financial services revenue means massive revenue losses.
The real question is why isn’t traffic the number one issue in this election. It’s the number one issue that affects everyone.
After all these years, still cannot do one thing, multi-task, what dat.
Perhaps some of the expats don’t want their children riding the bus with natives.
Most expats kids go to private schools by law and most of these schools do not provide school bus service to their children, presumingly also because the families live across the entire island vs. the catchment areas that apply to the government schools.
What a stupid comment 12.01…. Jamaicans are expats too .
You mean – just like the “natives” dont want the expat kids going to the public schools? Putting your obvious prejudice to one side, look at the numbers. The vast majority of Caymanian children entitled to use the school bus system do not do so. Ask yourself why.
Why the devisive comment.
At least half the issue is that some parents use the “kids in school and I have nobody to watch my kids after school” excuse to #1 go to work earlier than they supposed to and #2 get off of work early before 5pm.
Thats the plain simple truth. I see it everyday, I hear at the Govt Admin everyday….
Its not an issue of wether the kids CAN take the bus its wether the parents are using the “KIDS” excuse to avoid work.
I guess you are not a parent and if you are your children are already grown. When will companies realize that work can be done from anywhere? We did it in COVID times. Also, childcare is very expensive and there is no more “it takes a village to raise child”. My point is there should be no shame and regret for a parent to feel they should put work before their children when they have no help or cannot afford childcare. As the saying goes you can easily be replaced by your company and not your family.
Perfectly said. Thank you.
Hours are hours are hours and the reason they do that is to avoid the absolute gridlock are Luddite politicians have caused over the last 30 years by have zero plan.
You know starting earlier, paying an extra fee for childcare and then finishing early is still 8 hours a day or whatever.
Just means they don’t have to sit in hours traffic. Blame your boss for not allowing you to work remotely (likely because you can’t be trusted to).
Hello, I have no issue with starting early. its just that when a bussines, like Govt, does not start until 8am then excatly what does the employee do until 8??? I have seen alot of these EARLY birds wander around and do abosolutly NOTHING… but come 3pm they the first out the door… never stay past 3pm.. so no, 3pm is only 7hours, but ths hour for lunch makes it only 6hrs, and thats IF they get to the office at 7am…And while I am a supporter of working from home I do know alot of these “Home Workers” piss off and cant be found 75% of the time…. Maybe stop having kids you cant afford (meaning no unprotected sex), or find a job that suits your lifestyle and not one that pays more just for money and let somebody else who can do the job properly get the job.
How many kids could pedal a bike/scooter to school if the NRA had delivered the safe bike corridors promised by Hew and the NRA Plan from 2015? Please order and install the protected cycling infrastructure also for those that have to get by on sub-living minimum wage. Paint the lanes for families, for commuters, for helpers, for triathletes, for other cycle hobbyists, for our tourists! We get over 235 sunny days a year.
You could put a 10 foot thick concrete wall between the road and a bicycle path and some of these parents would never let their child ride to school, much less get on the bus with the “peasants”.
It should be mandatory that ALL students take the bus, with drop offs approved only for special reasons. (broke foot, rain, etc)
Why not mandatory for everyone to take the bus including yourself?
Indeed. At this point, it will be far more costly, however even more necessary than in 2015. Bike lanes everywhere are VITAL to the future sanity and flow of Grand Cayman. At this point on the Brac, the road has now been paved twice, and much of the main roads are still dug up from Water Authority piping. What a perfect time to get the Brac real bike lanes. Necessary bike lanes. But, what was I thinking, that will only help the people, but alas not make any money.
Doesnt solve the bad driving in Cayman
100%, I would never let my kids ride their bikes to school.
Pointless comment.