Less than one third of students use school buses

(CNS): A survey on the use of school buses has confirmed what every driver in Cayman already knows: traffic congestion during the morning commute is fuelled by the school run. The major difference between the weight of traffic in the morning and evenings during term-time compared to the school holidays has been obvious for years. But with more than two-thirds of all kids in school not using buses, traffic could be eased enormously by filling school bus seats.

A government survey found that although three-quarters of those parents who participated said schools should provide buses, only 6% said their children were using them. The majority of the respondents in this survey were parents with children in private schools where only a very small fraction has access to any kind of bus service. But even where kids do have access to buses, it seems a majority are still being driven to school in private cars.

The 2023 report on public transport published by Deloitte found that 68% of all children are not using school buses.

The latest survey was conducted by the transport ministry in September. It was distributed to all schools across Grand Cayman and Cayman Brac, including early childhood care providers, and 791 people responded. Around 640 were parents of children who go to private school or otherwise don’t have access to the bus service.

Of the parents who responded, only 6% said their children use the bus service. According to figures provided by the ministry, around 151 respondents said their children do have access to the school bus service, but only 32% of students who could ride the bus to school don’t.

Three quarters of parents who said their children don’t have access to the bus service said they would use it if it were available.

A press release about the survey findings said that 74% of respondents believed schools should provide transport for students, with many open to paying an additional fee for such a service.

Among parents whose children have access to a bus service but choose not to use it, 61% cited scheduling conflicts as the primary barrier because bus routes and timing did not align with family needs. Less frequently cited concerns included convenience, reliability and safety.

Officials said the goal of the survey was to gain deeper insights into how school traffic impacts congestion, overall commuter behaviour during peak hours, and potential solutions to alleviate the growing strain on the roads.

“The survey confirms what many drivers experience daily: school traffic significantly contributes to congestion during peak hours,” the release stated.

Of those parents who participated, 63% said they leave for school or work between 7am and 8am, and 79% continue directly to work after school drop-off, highlighting the strong link between school-related travel and morning traffic jams. Nearly half of the parents said they return home between 5pm and 7pm, and 41% do so between 3pm and 5pm, creating a secondary traffic peak.

Responders said their average commute time from home to school was 27 minutes and the drive from school to work averaged 22 minutes, though 14% of parents said their school commutes exceeded 45 minutes, underscoring the strain on road networks. Every family surveyed used at least one car for school-related travel and 44% of families said they rely on more than one vehicle, further increasing congestion.

However, the serious question lies with the untapped potential of school bus use to cut traffic. “Despite strong parental support for school transportation, the survey found that 94% of students are not currently using school buses,” officials stated about the findings.

The survey found that 74% of responders support staggered school start and end times, a potential traffic-reduction strategy that would prevent all students from traveling to and from school simultaneously, easing congestion in high-traffic zones. “The primary concern among those opposed is conflicts with work schedules, an issue that could be mitigated through more flexible scheduling solutions,” the ministry said.

The survey also sought to understand why roads become significantly clearer when schools are out of session — something that appears obvious. It found that 48% of parents said they “work as usual” during school holidays, with many relying on organised camps or at-home childcare.

“This reinforces the idea that school-related travel is a primary contributor to Cayman’s peak-hour traffic challenges,” the officials said — which calls into question the massive amount of money the government plans to spend on the East-West-Arterial extension.

Deputy Chief Officer Tristan Hydes thanked the parents who took the time to share their input, saying it would help government find solutions.

“While improving transportation in Cayman is a complex issue that extends beyond school traffic, it is evident that school drop-offs and pick-ups create significant choke points in the morning and afternoon rush hours,” he said. “The strong response to this survey highlights how much parents are invested in finding solutions, and we are encouraged by the willingness to explore new, innovative approaches to ease congestion for all commuters.”

Hydes said the ministry is now evaluating potential solutions based on these findings, such as enhancing school bus services to improve accessibility and convenience, piloting staggered school schedules to help ease peak-hour congestion, and developing alternative commuting options to provide parents with more flexibility.

While the outgoing UPM administration and its predecessors have all discussed introducing a modern, efficient and reliable public transport network, so far, no progress has been made on that idea.