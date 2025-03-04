One charged with robbery, two suspects still at large

(CNS): Police have charged a 33-year-old man from Bodden Town with robbery following an assault and mugging that happened in or around a business premises on Sound Way in George Town on Friday evening at around 7:15pm. The victim was assaulted at the location by three men who were armed with machetes. They made off in a silver-coloured vehicle with an undisclosed quantity of cash.

The police said that they were unable to give full details due to the ongoing investigation.

One suspect was arrested sometime afterwards but the other two remain at large. The arrested man was later charged and appeared in court Monday, where he was remanded in custody until 21 March.