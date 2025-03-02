Officials urge vaccination after measles outbreak in US

Child with measles

(CNS): The Public Health Department is urging the public to remain vigilant following a recent measles outbreak in several US states, including Texas, New York and North Carolina. Given the increased risk of measles exposure due to travel and community interactions, the PHD stressed the importance of measles awareness and vaccination for all eligible individuals.

Measles is a serious disease that spreads through respiratory droplets and can lead to severe health issues, including pneumonia and encephalitis. On 26 February, an unvaccinated child in West Texas died in a measles outbreak of more than 120 cases – the first measles death in the United States since 2015.

“The measles virus is highly contagious and can lead to severe complications,” said Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez. “Vaccination remains the most effective way to prevent infection and reduce the risk of outbreaks within our community.”

The MMR (measles, mumps and rubella) vaccine is a safe and highly effective way to prevent measles and its complications. Public Health reminded parents and guardians to check their children’s immunisation records and ensure they are up to date with the MMR vaccine. MMR vaccine is usually given to children at 15 and 18 months old.

The Cayman Islands Molecular Biology Laboratory at the Health Services Authority can test for measles in individuals who present symptoms or have been exposed to a suspected case.

“Our surveillance and laboratory testing capabilities allow us to identify and respond to potential measles cases promptly. Testing for measles is available free of cost across the Cayman Islands. We encourage anyone who develops symptoms such as fever, cough, runny nose, and a rash to seek medical attention immediately. While these symptoms are also common during flu season, they may indicate other illnesses requiring specific medical evaluation and care,” Dr Williams-Rodriguez added.

Symptoms that are highly likely to be present in cases of measles include a rash that follows onset of fever, a cough, acute respiratory infection or conjunctivitis (pink eye) and a sore throat. Parents and guardians are reminded that children who are unwell should not be taken to school, group activities or playdates. School and other activities can resume once the child is feeling better and has been fever free for a period of 24 hours.

While the entire population is urged to be aware, early education and school-age children (ages 1-17) and young adults (ages 18-23) are a priority group due to their high interaction in group settings, increasing the risk of transmission.

“Our aim is to protect our children at home and abroad,” said Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Nick Gent. “That means ensuring that Caymanians and Cayman residents who are studying in the United States are also included in our awareness and immunisation efforts.”

To facilitate immunisation efforts, the Public Health Department hosted an MMR vaccination clinic on Saturday. The next one will be held on Saturday, 8 March, at the Public Health Clinic, (2nd Floor) Smith Road Medical Centre, from 9:00am to 1:00pm. It will be open to individuals who need to update their vaccinations, with a focus on ensuring school-age children are adequately protected.

Parents and guardians are advised to bring their children’s immunisation records to the clinic for review. If a child is found to be missing a dose of the MMR vaccine, it will be administered on-site at no cost to patients, no matter their insurance provider.

For more information on measles, vaccination schedules, or to check your immunisation status, please contact the Public Health Department at 244-2648 /2889 or visit the HSA website.