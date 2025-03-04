Nomination Day attracts 59 candidates for 2025 battle

André Ebanks is nominated for WBS by Jennifer Stein and Roy Grant

(CNS): The Elections Office has confirmed that 59 candidates were nominated on Monday to contest the 2025 General Election on 30 April. This is not the biggest slate of candidates to run in an election as there were more than 60 in 2017, but it’s nine more than in 2021. There are also more candidates running with a registered political party than there have been for several cycles.

*****

