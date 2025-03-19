NDC: Cayman’s kids hitting the booze from 11 years old
(CNS): The average age for children in Cayman to start drinking is now 11 years old, the latest National Drug Council survey found. Alcohol remains the most used drug by young people, and more than 10% of students who took part admitted drinking alcohol within the month before the study, and of those, more than 45% had been binge drinking. The survey found that by the time they reached their teenage years, over 17% of students had consumed alcohol, and that number increased among older students.
The 2024 survey was conducted among around 3,000 students in Year 7 through Year 13 at both government and private schools. The full report has not yet been made public; only snapshots of students’ alcohol and ganja use and smoking and vaping habits have been released.
CNS has requested a copy of the full survey and report, and we are awaiting a response.
According to the snapshots, which have been published on the NDC website, smoking tobacco is on the decline and is now young people’s least used drug, but vaping is increasing rapidly.
Less than 1% of the students said they had smoked a cigarette in the last month, but more than 80% said they had used an e-cigarette, most of which contained nicotine or ganja. Students are starting to vape on average as young as twelve, and over 22% of students admitted having used a vaping pen or e-cigarette at least once.
When it comes to ganja, the earliest average use recorded was 13 years old, but the number of children using the drug is still lower than the use of alcohol or nicotine. Just 5% of students had smoked cannabis at all that age.
4.6% of all students admitted using the drug in the month before the survey, and of those, 58% said they had consumed edibles such as ganja gummies. Just over 12% of all students admitted to ever having used ganja.
See the NDC survey snapshots below (click to enlarge):
- Fascinated
- Happy
- Sad
- Angry
- Bored
- Afraid
Category: Health, Medical Health, Mental Health
Let’s spend all the millions we might have put into substance abuse education, parenting best practice, crime prevention, and addiction treatment programs and instead buy up random trash land in George Town to build a big ugly land-locked park that nobody asked for. With a $40,000 fountain.
Weak churches. and governments that declare Alcohol as Essential.
Cayman values gone to crop
Our politicians set a fine example too.
This will happen when kids have kids.
*** THIS IS ALL EXPATS’ FAULT! ***
I don’t know why – but give me time and I will make something up.* Everything else is “expats’ fault” – so I am supremely confident that this will be, too.
It will definitely be expats’ fault when they politely decline to employ these child prodigies in a few years’ time.
* Please offer suggestions below in reply to this message as to how this is expats’ fault (it DEFINITELY is, we just haven’t make up the reason why, yet) – thanks in advance. /s
Troll Boss
Here are six reasons why Cayman’s kids hitting the booze from age 11 is obviously the fault of expats working in the Cayman Islands (merely reflecting the simple fact that outsiders are responsible for every conceivable woe here):
1. Expats brought the fancy booze. Clearly, these high-flying expats, with their imported craft beers and artisanal gins, are to blame for tempting innocent Caymanian children away from their wholesome, traditional coconut water. Before these outsiders showed up with their swanky cocktail menus, no self-respecting 11-year-old would have even dreamed of raiding the liquor cabinet—probably because it was just empty space where the diabetes-inducing soda used to sit.
2. Expats work too hard, leaving Caymanian kids unsupervised. With expats slaving away at their cushy financial jobs to keep the economy afloat, they’ve selfishly neglected to babysit the local kids, who are now free to guzzle rum at the tender age of 11. Meanwhile, Caymanian parents are too busy perfecting their fried chicken and conch fritter recipes — dishes that have heroically clogged local arteries for generations — to notice their offspring stumbling home three sheets to the wind.
3. Expats built the bars. It’s those pesky expat developers, throwing up beachfront bars and restaurants faster than you can say “type 2 diabetes epidemic”. They’ve turned every corner of Grand Cayman into a booze-soaked playground, practically begging impressionable preteens to sneak a sip. Never mind that the locals could just say no — why take responsibility when you can point at the pale-skinned architect holding a blueprint?
4. Expats ruined the schools with their fancy education. By flooding private schools with their overpaid brats and demanding silly things like “standards” and “extracurriculars”, expats have distracted Caymanian youth from their true calling: staying sober until at least 15. Now, instead of learning the noble art of frying plantain, these kids are stressed out from algebra and drowning their sorrows in cheap vodka—thanks, expat teachers!
5. Expats are secretly spiking the water suppy. Rumor has it these devious foreigners, bitter about the heat and the cost of living, have been slipping rum into the Cayman Water supply, just to watch the island implode. It’s the perfect crime: get the kids hooked young, then sit back and laugh as the locals blame everyone but their own stellar parenting skills — meanwhile, the healthcare system collapses under the weight of rum-soaked livers and bankrupt budgets, which, of course, expats will be taxed to fix.
6. Expats are the real health crisis. Speaking of healthcare, let’s not forget that Caymanians have royally screwed themselves with their garbage diets — mountains of greasy spoon fare and enough sugar to sink a cruise ship — leaving their kids predisposed to every ailment under the sun. But when the inevitable medical bills pile up and the government’s broke from mismanaging it all, who’ll get the finger? You guessed it: expats, who’ll be hit with sneaky indirect taxes to prop up a system that’s been a trainwreck long before they arrived.
So, there you have it: six rock-solid reasons why expats are the sinister masterminds behind Cayman’s boozy 11-year-olds. Why look in the mirror when you can just glare at the guy with the Canadian accent holding a piña colada?
But “we need more data”, some politicians say…
not surprising considering standard of caymanian parenting and schooling
CNS: Where are you from? “A third of 11-year-olds and more than half of 13-year-olds in England have drunk alcohol.” See here.
“Approximately one out of every ten alcoholic drinks in the U.S.A. is consumed illegally. Despite age 21 being the legal drinking age, children as young as 12 years old have engaged in under-age alcoholism. In fact, more than 70 percent of teens have consumed at least one alcoholic beverage by the time they reach age 18, which is still under the legal age.” See here.
The alcohol culture is truly sad and needs to die out for real but the parents need to take better responsibility. I can only speak for myself but the first time I ever saw cocaine in my life in Cayman was going to house parties in Crystal Harbour hosted by the private school kids in those big houses. I was only 16 years old at the time and got invited by mutual friends, I will never forget it lol. They were doing coke like it was a normal thing and when offered, I just declined. This was back in 2016, I don’t know if things have changed much since then.
I’d wager heavily that the vast majority of these children are from broken or dysfunctional homes.
Come on parents, try harder to stay married to one spouse and set a good example for your children by raising them well.
Or, better – simply don’t breed if you don’t come from a stable background, with high educational achievements and excellent prospects of economic success. Simply focus on enjoying your life without creating a new generation of problems.
Don’t breed?
What an assinine comment to make. Next time keep your thoughts to your vile self. Everyone will be better off including yourself.
That’s absolutely shocking, and my child complains daily of the kids smoking weed in the bathrooms and on the school field at JGHS and yet, nothing is done about it….??!!
As parents and a community – we should be so disgusted and embarrassed and enraged about this – but why isn’t anything being done? I constantly raise it at school.
It’s Cayman, man!
Most locals apparently want to legalise drugs. What could possibly go wrong!
To 10:17am: Nothing to see here. (sarcasm) We have a vape epidemic; the Compass did a full exposé on it about two years ago.
Anyone who dares discipline a child, gets a call from the parent’s MP friend…or the mother turns up at the school to abuse the, usually foreign, teacher.