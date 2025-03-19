NDC: Cayman’s kids hitting the booze from 11 years old

(CNS): The average age for children in Cayman to start drinking is now 11 years old, the latest National Drug Council survey found. Alcohol remains the most used drug by young people, and more than 10% of students who took part admitted drinking alcohol within the month before the study, and of those, more than 45% had been binge drinking. The survey found that by the time they reached their teenage years, over 17% of students had consumed alcohol, and that number increased among older students.

The 2024 survey was conducted among around 3,000 students in Year 7 through Year 13 at both government and private schools. The full report has not yet been made public; only snapshots of students’ alcohol and ganja use and smoking and vaping habits have been released.

CNS has requested a copy of the full survey and report, and we are awaiting a response.

According to the snapshots, which have been published on the NDC website, smoking tobacco is on the decline and is now young people’s least used drug, but vaping is increasing rapidly.

Less than 1% of the students said they had smoked a cigarette in the last month, but more than 80% said they had used an e-cigarette, most of which contained nicotine or ganja. Students are starting to vape on average as young as twelve, and over 22% of students admitted having used a vaping pen or e-cigarette at least once.

When it comes to ganja, the earliest average use recorded was 13 years old, but the number of children using the drug is still lower than the use of alcohol or nicotine. Just 5% of students had smoked cannabis at all that age.

4.6% of all students admitted using the drug in the month before the survey, and of those, 58% said they had consumed edibles such as ganja gummies. Just over 12% of all students admitted to ever having used ganja.