National Trust asks the public to help direct its work

(CNS): The National Trust for the Cayman Islands (NTCI) has launched an online survey to better understand which environmental and conservation issues matter most to the community and where it should focus its work. Development and climate change are increasing the pressure on Cayman’s natural resources, but while the Trust currently protects 3,571 acres at 19 sites across all three islands, this is only 6% of the total land area of the Cayman Islands.

The purpose of this survey is to understand what is most important to the local community and how the Trust can help within the guidelines of the National Trust Law. It is designed to identify how the public would like to see the non-profit prioritise its activities and strengthen its impact in preserving sites with historical and ecological value.

“The Trust plays a vital role in making sure people can enjoy access to Cayman’s natural and historic places today and in perpetuity,” said NTCI Executive Director Frank Roulstone. “As a non-profit organisation, we depend on the continuing support of our community to fulfil our mandate. One of the best ways to support our work is to become a member.”

The National Trust offers a range of membership options for individuals, families, and corporations. Membership benefits include a vote at the Annual General Meeting, priority bookings at National Trust activities, venue hire of the Clubhouse, discount on event tickets and in-store items, and free visiting arrangements at participating National Trust organisations overseas, including the United Kingdom.

The short anonymous survey is open to all and can be completed before 28 March here. It seeks feedback from members and non-members about their current levels of satisfaction and support of the Trust, whether visiting properties, attending or volunteering at events or becoming a member.

Since its inception in 1987, the purpose of the National Trust for the Cayman Islands has been to conserve special places in nature, protect wildlife, maintain biodiversity, and preserve built and natural places of historical importance and maritime heritage for the people of Cayman forever.