More Cubans landed in Cayman Brac last weekend

Cuban migrants arrive at the Creek on 22 February (from CBC social media)

(CNS): A boat carrying four Cuban migrants arrived in the Creek area of Cayman Brac at about 4:00pm last Saturday, 22 February. The Cayman Islands Customs and Border Control (CBC) said its officers responded promptly and ensured all individuals were secured and received into custody. The migrants are now being processed in accordance with established CBC protocols. So far this year, ten migrants have chosen to come ashore here and nine have already been repatriated to Havana.