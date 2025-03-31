Masked, armed man fails mugging attempt

(CNS): Police are looking for a man who attempted to rob another man just before midnight on Tuesday, 25 March, outside the Rubis gas station in Savannah on Shamrock Road and the junction of Pedro Castle Road. It was reported that a man was outside the location when he spotted a masked man, fully dressed in dark clothing, standing nearby.

The masked man, who was carrying what appeared to be a firearm, began to approach the first man and demanded money. The first man fled towards Shamrock Road, and the masked man then headed in the direction of Pedro Castle Road.

No shots were fired and no one was injured during the incident.

Police asked anyone with any information to call Bodden Town CID at 947-2220. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via caymancrimestoppers.com.