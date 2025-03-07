Man sustains serious head injury in barroom violence

Bananas bar

(CNS): Police have opened an investigation into a violent incident that happened in the early hours of Wednesday morning. Around 4am, a 911 call was made to report that a man had sustained a head wound outside a bar in Dolphin Plaza, home to the Bananas bar and restaurant, a frequent location for violence, on Eastern Avenue. Those involved in the incident had moved on before police arrived but the emergency services tracked down the victim, who was taken to hospital, where he was treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Police did not say how they believe the man was injured, but said the matter is currently under investigation by George Town CID. No other details or descriptions of what happened have been released.

Anyone with information or who was in the area of Dolphin Plaza between 3 and 4 am Wednesday, 5 March, is asked to call 949-4222. Anonymous tips can be provided to the RCIPS Confidential Tip Line at 949-7777 or the website. Tips can also be submitted anonymously via the Cayman Crime Stoppers website.