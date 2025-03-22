Man arrested at bar for having flare gun and ganja

Trafalgar Place, West Bay Road

(CNS): A 31-year-old man from West Bay was arrested outside a bar in Trafalgar Place on Thursday evening for the possession of a flare gun after the police responded to a report of a disturbance at the location at around 7:30pm. The RCIPS did not say whether the man was arrested at the Jungle Room or Dukes, the two bars in the small plaza by Public Beach on the West Bay Road.

Nor did the police say what offence the man had committed or intended to commit with the flare gun, as having such an item is not a crime.

According to a press release, when the officers arrived in response to the report, they approached a man, who they said attempted to discard an object. The object appeared to be a flare gun and was seized by the officers, who then detained and searched the man. Police said they then recovered an undisclosed quantity of ganja.

The suspect was then arrested on suspicion of possession of an imitation firearm and suspicion of possession and consumption of ganja. The RCIPS said that the investigation continues but has given no indication of what crimes, other than the possession of ganja, the arrested man is alleged to have committed that would criminalise the possession of a legal emergency flare.