Man accused of assaulting cops during arrest for burglary

(CNS): A 38-year-old man from George Town is facing a list of serious offences after he assaulted the police officers who arrested him this week for a burglary offence that had taken place almost eight months ago.

The man was a suspect in relation to a commercial burglary that happened at premises on Eastern Avenue in George Town on 18 July last year. On Monday, when the officers approached him to make an arrest, he assaulted the officers and damaged their patrol car.

After arresting the suspect, the officers searched him and found an undisclosed quantity of ganja in his possession. This and the assault were added to the list of charges.

The arrested man has since been formally charged with burglary relating to the incident that took place on 18 July 2024. Formal charges were also recommended as follows: two counts of assaulting police, damage to property and possession of a controlled drug (ganja). These offenses were committed at the time of his arrest on 10 March.

The man appeared in court Wednesday and was remanded in custody until 24 March.