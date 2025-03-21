Machete wielding robbery suspect charged and bailed

(CNS): Police have charged a 33-year-old George Town man in connection with a robbery that took place at a George Town convenience store on Mary Street earlier this month. Officers apprehended the suspect on Friday, ten days after the robbery in which a masked man wielding a machete burst into the store, demanded money and fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash. He was later charged, and on Monday, he appeared in court, where he was granted bail with conditions pending his return on 4 April.

The man, who was found in possession of drug paraphernalia when he was arrested, is now facing charges of robbery, causing fear or provocation of violence, carrying a restricted weapon, possession of a utensil used in the consumption of a controlled drug, consumption of cocaine and consumption of ganja.