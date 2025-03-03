January guest numbers grow by 7.7% over 2024

Arrivals at Owen Roberts International Airport

(CNS): Overnight visitor numbers got off to a good start in January, according to the latest figures released by the Department of Tourism. The number of stay-over guests was 41,418, an increase of 7.7% from January 2024, making it the second-best January in recorded history and setting the pace for a strong 2025, officials said.

“January’s record numbers demonstrate the resilience of the Cayman Islands tourism industry and we look forward to seeing an increase in visitation throughout 2025,” said Tourism Minister Kenneth Bryan.

The number of visitors from the United States continued to show steady growth, increasing by 8.8% when compared to last year. Visitor numbers from the Northeast, Midwest and South all increased, a result of growth in airline capacity in the key markets of Miami via American Airlines, Boston via JetBlue and Chicago via United Airlines, as well as new flights from Orlando via Southwest and Minneapolis/St. Paul via Delta Air Lines. The DoT credited its airline advertising and campaign strategy for boosting the guest numbers.

Canada remained a key market, with visitor numbers increasing by 10.3% compared to January 2024, representing more than 10% of the total stay-over arrivals for the first month of this year. But arrivals from the UK and Ireland declined by 7.7% and the number of visitors from the rest of Europe fell by 6.6%, though there was a slight increase (1.2%) in visitors from Latin America.

“This achievement is a testament to our strategic and steady approach to rebuilding visitor confidence and demand through our marketing and business development efforts,” said Tourism Director Rosa Harris.