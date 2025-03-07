Interests register reveals only limited info on candidates

(CNS): All 59 candidates who were nominated for office on Monday have met the legal requirement to file a Register of Interest submission by the deadline. However, members of the public who want to find out the true net worth, debts or conflicts of the candidates they will be choosing next month won’t find the full story on the register.

The requirements for disclosure are relatively limited in the first place, and many candidates have revealed only the very basic information needed to meet the letter of the law.

