Inflation climbed to 2.9% at end of 2024

(CNS): The cost of living is a major issue on the campaign trail, and candidates across the board are offering up a variety of solutions, such as sourcing food outside the United States and greening the economy to cut down on fuel and electricity. But it’s unlikely there are any quick fixes to the problem. At the end of 2024, the cost of living index was 2.9%, down from 4.1% the previous quarter but on the back of a long period of crippling price rises.

The average inflation rate for 2024 was 2.6%, but over the course of the year, housing costs, utilities, and groceries have peaked way beyond those numbers. In the final quarter, education (including preschool child care), communications, transport and health care costs were digging deep into household budgets with increases of over 14%, 12%, 5.8% and 4.3%, respectively.

The main contributors to the increase in the education index were a 20.8% hike in the cost of pre-primary and primary education, a 13% increase in secondary education and a 5.9% increase for tertiary education. And on top of the increase in transport costs, vehicle insurance, which falls under the ‘miscellaneous’ category, saw a hike of more than 20%.

The inflation rate on groceries was around 3.3%, which is on top of more than six years of consistent price increases that are making the monthly shop in the Cayman Islands unaffordable to many. With people choosing between food and utility costs, rent or mortgage over healthcare, inflation has wiped out savings and depressed wages dramatically as pay has not kept pace with the rising cost of living for most people.

Even though inflation decreased in certain categories last year, this hides rises in areas that affect more households. Overall housing and utility costs may have declined because of a drop in the cost of materials for maintenance and repairs as well as the first dip in electricity costs for a long time. However, rent paid by tenants increased by 5.6%.

While the price of some food products fell in December, some staple products went up, such as milk, cheese and eggs, which rose 8.7% and are expected to go up again this quarter. Bread and cereals went up 6%, vegetables almost 5%, and meat increased by 4% — all well over the average increase in groceries.