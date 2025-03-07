HSA holds vaccination clinics as measles reaches Miami

(CNS): The worrying spread of measles throughout the United States has now reached Miami, and doctors fear it is only a matter of time before it arrives here. The outbreak has been confirmed in Florida, Texas, New York, and Georgia, and as a result, Chief Medical Officer Dr Nick Gent is urging parents to ensure that their children’s immunisation is up to date.

In response to the situation, the Public Health Department will be holding special MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccination clinics on Saturday, 8 March, from 9:00am to 1:00pm at the George Town Public Health Clinic (2nd Floor, Smith Road Medical Centre), West Bay Health Centre and Bodden Town Health Centre.

On Cayman Brac, a special walk-in MMR vaccination clinic will be held at the Aston Rutty Medical Wing on Wednesday, 12 March, from 9:00am to 2:00pm. These clinics are open to all individuals needing to update their vaccinations, with a focus on young children and school-age children.

“The identification of a measles case in Miami highlights the importance of ensuring our population is protected against this highly contagious disease. Vaccination is the best defense against measles, and we encourage all parents to check their children’s immunisation status,” he added.

The MMR vaccine is usually administered at 15 months and 18 months. However, prior to the recent outbreak in the United States, the Ministry of Health and the Public Health Department had been in the process of revising the national immunisation schedule to administer the first dose of MMR at 12 months instead of 15 months.

This adjustment, which aligns with current international immunisation guidelines, is planned for implementation in the coming months to enhance early protection against measles.

“We are encouraging parents of one-year-olds to take advantage of the upcoming vaccination clinics this Saturday,” said Medical Officer of Health Dr Samuel Williams-Rodriguez. “This proactive approach will help ensure that young children receive the protection they need earlier, reducing their risk of exposure.”

Parents and guardians are reminded to bring their child’s immunisation record for review. If a child is missing a dose of the MMR vaccine, it will be administered on-site at no cost to patients, regardless of their insurance provider.