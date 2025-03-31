Higglers, chickens and leafblowers: the forgotten issues

(CNS): Yes, yes, we all know that the cost of living is a major election issue, that traffic congestion needs to be addressed, that education is a concern for all, and that government spending is out of control. But it’s time we talked about some of the things that drive us all nuts every day, or at least every weekend. The five issues we’re focusing on in this poll are leafblowers, feral chickens, roundabout usage, beach higglers and ride-sharing services like Uber. You can vote on one or all of them or suggest other issues that have been largely overlooked in this election season.

